Samsung Galaxy Fold is a game changer, it defines new mobile category

Sellers across all 315 stores, where Galaxy Fold will be available, have gone through and are going through rigorous training about the device, but more importantly about the customer.

Samsung is writing the next chapter in the mobile industry with Galaxy Fold, a meticulously crafted luxury device that unveils a new era of smartphone design, technology and consumer experience. “Galaxy Fold is a game-changing breakthrough innovation that doesn’t just define a new category, it defies category,” says Ranjivjit Singh, chief marketing officer and senior vice-president, Mobile Business, Samsung India. “The consumer segment we are targeting are people who really value innovations, people who want to be amongst the first to own a first-ever in the market,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. Excerpts:

What will be your strategy to push the Galaxy Fold in the market?

Galaxy Fold has taken a long time to develop and create. It builds on the kind of quest for innovation that Samsung has always displayed. About eight years ago is when the first prototype of the Fold was showcased in Samsung. And about 1,000 different sketches and prototypes were shown before finalising this form factor. Galaxy Fold is a game-changing breakthrough innovation that doesn’t just define a new category, it defies category. It’s a device like no other. We have been getting a fantastic buzz for Galaxy Fold. We are not going to push this. This is really about consumers who want to be the first to own a world-first innovation.

What are the big innovations being introduced in the Galaxy Fold?

For most smartphones, we will say, our camera went from this to this, our battery went from this, our screen went from this to this. But Galaxy Fold is a completely new device; everything about Galaxy Fold is new. And that’s why it’s that full value of innovation, it’s in a once in a decade kind of a thing that you get a step jump like this.

Is there any India-specific innovation that you’re packing in it?

Galaxy Fold is a global innovation. We have opened pre-bookings for Galaxy Fold on our website on October 4, with deliveries starting on October 20. Galaxy Fold will be available in 315 stores across 35 cities, plus Samsung Brand stores, modern trade as well as special multi-brand outlets. It’s also going to be available on Samsung e-store and if you book on Samsung e-store, then in 21 cities, you will get a special concierge delivery. The package itself will have some really nice goodies like Galaxy Buds, which are tuned by AKG. We are also giving a unique, slim Aramid Fiber case, which is flexible and light and protects both the screens. We are also giving a special Samsung Mobile Care for Galaxy consumers. If a customer damages the display during the first year, then it can be repaired at a discounted price of Rs 10,500. So, it’s a very special package that we have put together for our Galaxy Fold consumers.

What is the consumer segment that you are targeting and how will you as a brand reach out to them?

The consumer segment we are targeting are people who really value innovations, people who want to be amongst the first to own a first-ever in the market. And this will be available in 35 cities.

Today it is all about delivering that extra bit of experience to the consumers. How is this device going to further enhance towards that experience?

Galaxy Fold is our first foldable phone. And this will change the way people interact, the way they communicate, the way they experience life. In a sense, you do not need multiple devices after this. You have got a phone, a tablet, at pro-grade camera, and the most sophisticated and the best technology into this. So, the whole experience is going to be very, very different. It’s so distinctive, even the branding on the hinge. It’s pure luxury. In terms of how we are taking the spotlight right now, the whole experience is going to be very unique.

How do you plan to train and equip your partner community to sell a high-end device like this in the market?

Sellers across all 315 stores, where Galaxy Fold will be available, have gone through and are going through rigorous training about the device, but more importantly about the customer. Because someone who’s coming for this will expect that quality, that class, that explanation, those soft skills. So that’s what we bring to the table.

How do you think the competition is going to react to a device like this?

Galaxy Fold defies category, it is defining a completely new category. So, at that level, this is a market creation. So, we are really going out with a luxury product where none exists. And we are providing the innovation. And then you know, it literally is a first in the world. So, I believe our consumers will be delighted to want to own this. And coming from Samsung, there is a big, big reassurance. Think about the R&D, the years of work, the rigorous testing, the improvements, all of which been put into this.