Samsung Galaxy Fold could launch in India on October 1

Samsung Galaxy Fold will reportedly launch in India on October 1. After facing operability issues on the display, the foldable phone from Samsung was launched again earlier this month in South Korea while its US release is due for September 27. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is the first foldable device to hit markets globally while its rival Mate X from Huawei is expected to roll out initially in select markets later this year.

While Samsung has not made any public announcement for the launch of Galaxy Fold, it has confirmed to indianexpress.com that October 1 is when its foldable phone will debut in India. An IANS report, citing “high-placed” sources, also suggests the Galaxy Fold launch date to be October 1. Galaxy Fold will be the third flagship device from Samsung to launch in India after the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 models.

In fact, reports suggest that Samsung may be planning to merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series to make way for Galaxy Fold line as the second flagship offering in a year. Samsung is known for launching its flagship smartphones twice a year – this requires Samsung to plan a strategy to launch Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series phones together.

Moving to the Galaxy Fold, it is Samsung’s most ambitious phone so far. But on the road to reaching its ambition, Samsung had to face yet another round of criticism for Galaxy Fold. After launching it in February initially, Samsung was bombarded with a bevy of complaints from reviewers against the glitchy display that either broke or malfunctioned. Samsung had to push back the April release to an indefinite time, which concluded in early September.

The Galaxy Fold is also Samsung’s priciest phone so far. In the US, it will retail at a starting price of $1,980. In India, it is said to start at Rs 1.5 lakh, which is dramatically steep for a Samsung phone in the market. Only the Apple iPhone models have broken the Rs 1 lakh barrier in India. Reports also suggest that Samsung will provide the Galaxy Fold customers with exclusive access to specialised customer care centres that will provide 24×7 assistance.

Specifications-wise, Galaxy Fold has two displays – the outer one measures 4.6-inch diagonally while the inner, large one is a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display having a Quad-HD resolution. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with Adreno 640 GPU for graphic capabilities. It runs One UI optimised for the device with two displays, featuring App Continuity that lets the user switch between using the app on the outer display and using the app on the main display inside the fold. Samsung claims the apps will immediately switch to the large-screen format and resume from where the user left on the cover display.

There is a total of six cameras on the Galaxy Fold – three on the back of the fold, two on the main display as selfie sensors, and one on the cover display, again as a selfie camera. The three cameras on the back have a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The ones inside the fold include a 10-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary RGB sensor. Finally, the lonesome camera on the cover display is a 10-megapixel sensor. The device is backed by a 4380mAh battery.