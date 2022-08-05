Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 challenger Moto Razr 2022 to now launch on August 11

Moto Razr 2022 will now launch on August 11, Motorola has confirmed. That’s a day after Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch event for Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch 5 series. The new Razr was supposed to launch earlier, on August 2, but the plan got cancelled last minute possibly due to rising tensions between China and Taiwan over the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Razr 2022 will launch first in China and going by history, it should arrive in global markets like India soon enough. The modern-day Razr line of folding phones is direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Flip phones. The new Razr is already available for reservations ahead of launch on Chinese retail website JD.com giving us a good look at its form and function, too.

Motorola is clearly set to give the Razr a big makeover this year with a bigger, more durable inner screen, more useful cover display, and top-tier hardware including Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and dual rear cameras. The Razr 2022 listing confirms the phone will come in three configurations— 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/512GB.

A major design change would be Motorola skipping out on the Razr’s iconic chin for a more edge-to-edge display. This display would come with a new 6-layer protective structure to seemingly enhance durability. As has been the case with the previous models, the hinge in the Razr 2022 would also be teardrop-shaped leaving no gaps so it would fold completely flat with the rest of the body.

The cover screen of the Razr 2022 will be bigger than the one seen on its predecessors. Motorola, in fact, has claimed it would be on par with the inner folding screen, possibly in terms of use and feature set. The Razr’s cover display already had an advantage of more space compared to Samsung’s Flip phones and looks like, the upcoming model could give the Flip 4 some serious run for its money at least as far as screen real estate is concerned.

While not explicitly mentioned, in the latest announcement, the Motorola Edge X30 Pro/Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP primary camera is also expected to launch on the same day as the Razr 2022.