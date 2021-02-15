Samsung Galaxy F62 with Note 10 processor, 64MP camera and 7,000mAh battery launched in India to take on Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7

Samsung’s most powerful phone under Rs 25,000. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Samsung launched the Galaxy F62, its most powerful phone under Rs 25,000 in India, on Monday. Samsung is particularly hyping the phone’s Exynos 9825 processor which was last seen inside the ‘flagship’ Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ in 2019. This is paired with a ginormous 7,000mAh battery, last seen inside Samsung’s own Galaxy M51 – though still benchmark-setting against competition.

The Galaxy F62 starts at Rs 23,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 25,999.

Galaxy F62 design, specs

Samsung is using a new laser gradient design scheme on top of a glossy ‘glasstic’ polycarbonate body in the Galaxy F62. The phone comes in three colourways, Laser Green, Laser Blue, and Laser Grey. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics and USB Type-C for charging and data syncing.

On the front, the Galaxy F62 has a 6.7-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cut out that also houses a 32MP selfie camera. On the back, the phone has four cameras, a 64MP main (Sony IMX682 sensor), 12MP ultrawide angle with 123-degree field-of-view, and two 5MP cameras, one for macros and another for depth sensing aka portrait photography. Both front and rear cameras can record 4K videos.

Under the hood, the Galaxy F62 has a 7nm Exynos 9825 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 software. The phone is further powered by a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung says the bundled fast charger can charge the phone in less than two hours. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging which means you can use it to top up other gadgets like a portable power bank.

Galaxy F62 availability, competition

The Galaxy F62 will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and My Jio retail stores, Samsung.com and select retail stores from February 22. The phone will compete against the Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7/Realme X7 Pro. Straight off the bat, these Xiaomi and Realme phones have overall better specs including 5G, while Samsung is banking heavily on the Galaxy F62’s flagship SoC.

On first look, the Galaxy F62 seems like a Galaxy M51 with more power, a turbo-charged Galaxy M51 if you will. It would be interesting to see how the Galaxy F62 fares in India’s highly competitive smartphone market. Watch this space for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy F62 in the days to come.

