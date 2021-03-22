Samsung Galaxy F62: It’s smart, stylish and powerful

Galaxy F62 comes with 7000mAh battery, this long-lasting battery is tailor-made for Gen Z and young millennials who are increasingly spending more time on their mobile device.

Generation Z and millennials have often led older people in their adoption and use of technology, and this largely holds true today. From surfing the web to streaming a movie or song, from updating their social media accounts to paying food bills at a restaurant, millennials can’t seem to let go of their mobile phones. A majority among them are smartphone-only internet users. Naturally, they desire a mobile device that provides blazing fast performance, powerful battery and good cameras.

Samsung has introduced its new F series device—Galaxy F62—that is designed to attract the tech-savvy customer base mentioned above. It comes with flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor to provide fast performance and power efficiency for young Gen Z and millennial customers. Galaxy F62 not only delivers flagship performance, but also comes with a powerful 7000mAh battery and an impressive 64MP quad camera, making it the most powerful smartphone offering from Samsung below Rs 25,000.

Galaxy F62 comes in two memory variants—6/128GB and 8GB/128GB. It is available in three colours—Laser Green, Laser Blue, Laser Grey. It is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6/128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Our trial unit was the Laser Green, 6/128GB unit, a smart, stylish and ultra-fast device that feels sturdy in the hand. It is competitively priced and is a good all-round performer. Let us check out its key features and overall performance.

Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display for a good and immersive viewing experience. The display is bright and vivid, there is peak brightness of 420 Nits and a contrast ratio of 1000000:1.The phone comes in a unique Laser Gradient design that has minimised bezels for ergonomic grip. It is just 9.5mm thick and weighs just 218g. Overall, it looks an attractive device with a sturdy build.

Inside, the Galaxy F62 comes with 7nm Exynos 9825 processor to deliver powerful mobile experiences—from cutting-edge gaming and graphics performance in a power-efficient package to intelligent camera features, so you always get the perfect shot. The Exynos 9825’s octa-core CPU packs a lot of horsepower into a small package. Featuring tri-cluster architecture that consists of two 4th generation custom CPUs—two Cortex-A75 cores for optimal performance, and four Cortex-A55 cores for greater efficiency—the Exynos 9825 allows you to get more done no matter what you do.

Equipped with the Mali-G76 MP12 GPU that runs at faster clock speeds, compared to previous generations, the 7nm Exynos 9825 delivers powerful graphics performance for immersive gaming. Galaxy F62 also comes with a built-in game booster that optimises your device while gaming to give you smooth, immersive gameplay, save power and prevent overheating.

Moving on to the cameras, the Galaxy F62 sports a versatile quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor for capturing great photos, day or night. The 12MP Ultra-Wide lens has a 123-degree field of view for capturing the world as you see it, while the dedicated 5MP Macro lens does a great job of capturing close-up shots. Galaxy F62’s 5MP depth lens takes pretty good portrait shots with live focus. The phone has great video capability with 4K recording and it supports night hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes.

Galaxy F62’s 32MP front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies. The phone combines powerful camera hardware with Intelli-Cam features such as ‘Single Take’ to elevate the camera experience to a new level. With ‘Single Take’, all you have to do is press record at the right moment and Galaxy F62 will capture the footage, upto 15 seconds of it, and then use AI to produce up to 14 different outputs – 10 photos and four videos. Single take is available on both the front and rear cameras.

Galaxy F62 comes with 7000mAh battery, this long-lasting battery is tailor-made for Gen Z and young millennials who are increasingly spending more time on their mobile device. The phone comes with an in-box Type C 25W superfast charger that recharges the device’s 7000mAh battery in less than two hours. Galaxy F62 also has reverse charging and comes with a Type C to Type C cable, allowing young consumers to share their power on the go.

In summary, I found the Galaxy F62 a pretty good offering from Samsung. It looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience. It can even withstand rough usage and accidental falls. A good choice for Gen Z and millennial users.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display: 16.95 cm (6.7-inch) FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus

Processor: 7nm Exynos 9825

Operating system: OneUI 3.1 (Android 11)

Memory & storage: 6/8GB RAM, 128GG storage (expandable upto 1TB)

Camera: 64/12/5/5MP (rear), 32MP front camera

Battery: 7000mAh (25W charging)

Estimated street price: Rs 23,999 (6/128GB), Rs 25,999 (8GB/128GB)