Samsung Galaxy F52 5G launched with 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G was launched in China on Thursday as a follow-up to the 4G-only Galaxy F62 which broke cover in India in February this year with a Galaxy Note 10 processor and 64MP quad cameras on the back. The F52 5G has an upgraded 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and as faster 120Hz screen but takes a hit in almost all the other areas including screen quality, cameras and battery capacity. In China, the phone will retail at a price of CNY1,999 (roughly Rs 22,717) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is available for pre-order now. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

Galaxy F52 5G specs and features

The F52 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a hole punch cut-out at the top right corner (this is at the centre in the F62). This houses a 16MP selfie camera. On the back, the phone has four cameras, a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for portrait photography.

Under the hood, the F52 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable by up to 1TB via a micro-SD card slot. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 software. Rounding off the package are a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone will be available in two colourways: white and black.

The Galaxy F62 in contrast has a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It houses a 32MP camera in the hole punch cut-out. On the back, the phone has four cameras, a 64MP main, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 5MP cameras, one for macros and another for depth sensing aka portrait photography.

Under the hood, the F62 has an Exynos 9825 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. The phone is further powered by a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also supports reverse wireless charging.

The F62 starts at Rs 23,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 25,999.