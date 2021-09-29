Samsung Galaxy F42, Galaxy M52 mid-range 5G phones launched in India: Specs, price and everything to know

The M52 will be available in two colourways: Blazing Black and Icy Blue.

Samsung has launched two new mid-range 5G phones—Galaxy F42 and Galaxy M52—in India. While the F42 is the first Galaxy F-series phone to support 5G right out of the gate, the M42 is being billed as the sleekest and most powerful Galaxy M-series phone yet. The F42 price in India starts at Rs 20,999. The M52 India price starts at Rs 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India price, availability

The F42 starts at Rs 20,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 22,999. The phone will go on sale from October 3 across Samsung Online Store, select retail outlets and Flipkart coinciding with the portal’s Big Billion Days sale. For a limited period, the F42 will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 17,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB/128GB) respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India price, availability

The M52 starts at Rs 29,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 31,999. The phone will go on sale from October 3 across Samsung Online Store, select retail outlets and Amazon coinciding with the portal’s Great Indian Festival sale. For a limited period, the M52 will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 26,999 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 28,999 (8GB/128GB) respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specs and features

The M52 has a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out—this houses a 32MP camera.

Under the hood, the M52 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 system-on-chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Android 11-based One UI 3.1. The phone supports eleven 5G bands—N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N40, N41, N66, N78.

For photography, the M52 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 12MP ultra-wide-angle and another 5MP macro camera.

Fuelling the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support—though Samsung bundles a 15W charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specs and features

The F2 has a 6.6-inch 1080p display (unspecified panel) with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch—this houses an 8MP camera.

Under the hood, the F42 has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Android 11-based One UI 3.1. The phone supports twelve 5G bands— N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N66, N38, N40, N41 and N78.

For photography, the F42 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 5MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP depth camera.

Fuelling the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The F42 will be available in two colourways: Matte Aqua and Matte Black