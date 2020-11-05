Samsung Galaxy F41: Big screen, big battery, small price

The 6GB+64GB memory variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB memory variant is available for Rs 17,999.

One of the major draws of the new Samsung Galaxy F41 is its Full On Display, a much-sought after feature and similar to the large and attractive displays found on the company’s M series devices, and Samsung’s higher-end devices. Remember, today’s young generation has a voracious appetite for consuming all kinds of content on their handsets and to them, bigger and nicer displays with no bezels is a must-have. A major crowd-puller during the recently concluded Flipkart’s Big Billion Days shopping festival where it made its global debut, the Galalxy F41 is seeing huge interest levels (and new customers too) during the e-commerce major’s ongoing Big Diwali Sale as well. The Galaxy F41 comes with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED Infinity U display, 64MP camera and 6000mAh battery. The 6GB+64GB memory variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 6GB+128GB memory variant is available for Rs 17,999.

During the trial period, the Galaxy F41 came across as a smooth, fast and a responsive handset. It is essentially targeted at Gen Z and young millennials—very discerning buyers, their knowledge and research and assessment of technology and phones is fairly evolved. It is Samsung’s first smartphone under the F Series, and has been developed in close partnership with Flipkart, the latter bringing to the table its deep consumer insights. “Galaxy F41 is a full-featured smartphone that empowers our young consumers to live a ‘Full On’ lifestyle,” says Sandeep Singh Arora, senior director, Samsung India.

The Galaxy F41 comes with a premium glossy gradation back panel and is available in three exciting colours: Fusion Black, Fusion Blue and Fusion Green. It is just 8.9 mm slim, leading to a comfortable grip. The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display for a more immersive viewing experience, whether you are gaming, watching videos, multi-tasking or browsing on your smartphone. It houses rear finger print scanner and fast face unlock. The phone comes equipped with a powerful 6000mAh battery, that means the device will never run out of juice even at the end of your day. It comes with an in-box 15W type C fast charger.

Under the hood, we are looking at an Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor that ensures seamless performance. There is 64GB/128GB internal memory and expandable memory upto 512GB. The phone runs on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s new One UI Core for a smooth, lag-free experience.

Moving on to the cameras, the Galaxy F41 comes with a 64MP camera that captures pretty amazing pictures and comes with ‘Single Take’ feature that allows you to take 10 different pictures —seven photos and three videos—at a single click. The super steady mode on Galaxy F41 gives you smooth videos, even when you are in the middle of action. You can also record in 4K and take hyperlapse and slow-mo videos. The phone also sports a powerful 8MP Ultra-Wide lens along with 123-degree field of view to help take pictures the way you see it. It also has a dedicated 5MP depth lens for taking amazing portrait shots with live focus.

Truth be told, there are many other things to like in this first Galaxy F series device, it is smart, stylish and ultra-fast. I reckon that the young generation desires a device that is attractive to look at, has a sturdy build with great camera (triple camera setup is most sought-after), plus the device ought to be a breezy one with fluid performance. The Galaxy F41 clicks all the boxes right. It looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price.

Display: 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display

Processor: Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor

Operating system: Android 10

Memory & storage: 6GB RAM, 64/128GB internal memory, expandable upto 512GB

Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 5MP primary camera, 32MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh, 15W type C fast charger

Estimated street price: Rs 16,999 (6GB+64GB), Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB)