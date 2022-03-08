Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 750G chip, 120Hz display: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India starts at Rs 17,499 and it will be available starting March 16.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G was launched in India today, March 8. The F23 naturally succeeds last year’s F22 and brings many upgrades including a bigger and faster 120Hz display, more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip with support for 12 5G bands, 50MP triple cameras, and 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India starts at Rs 17,499 and it will be available starting March 16.

At its price, the F23 will compete with phones like the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Motorola G71, and Realme 9 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India price, offers, availability

The Galaxy F23 starts at Rs 17,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 18,499. For a limited period, Samsung will sell the phone at introductory prices of Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. This will include a bank cashback of Rs 1,000 with ICICI bank cards.

The Galaxy F23 will be available for buying from March 16 (12pm) across Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specs, features

The F23 has an all-plastic body with a smooth matte finish. The phone will come in two colourways— Aqua Blue and Forest Green. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

On the front, it has a 6.6-inch 1080p display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout. There is a waterdrop-style notch with an 8MP selfie camera baked-in.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. There is also a virtual memory option (up to 6GB) in this phone that Samsung is calling RAM Plus.

Software is One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Samsung has confirmed the F23 will get two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. There is no charging brick in the box, though.

For photography, the F23 has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main (Samsung JN1 sensor), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter.

