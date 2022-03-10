Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Big & bright display, good cameras and generous battery life makes it a good buy

The Galaxy F23 has a lot going for it, as evidenced from its design, display, cameras, battery and overall running. This is the first-ever F series phone to be powered by the Snapdragon mobile platform (Snapdragon 750G 5G).

Samsung is a hugely popular brand in the super-hot Indian mobile phone market for good reason. The South Korean tech major makes not just the most premium Android phones and high-tech foldables, it also makes very capable and reliable mid-tier and budget handsets. So no matter what is your budget, Samsung has something for you. A key facet of the company’s success is its consumer centricity. Not only that, before any new device in the Galaxy series is launched, numerous tests are conducted to ensure its capability to withstand the wear and tear of daily life. New features undergo rigorous trials to meet specifications, while the device is placed under extreme conditions to determine its durability. From heat tests to drop tests, it is Samsung’s aim to protect devices even from the previously unexpected.

Cut to present. Samsung has brought out a new member in its F series—Galaxy F23 5G for tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers. This mid-ranger has many firsts to its credit. For instance, it is powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, there’s a smooth 120Hz display and newer features such as Voice Focus, Auto Data Switching and Power Cool technology. Galaxy F23 is available on Samsung.com and Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting March 16. It comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colours and is priced at Rs 17,499 for the 4GB+128GB variant and Rs 18,499 for the 6GB+128 GB variant. The introductory price for 4GB+128GB variant is Rs 14,999 and for 6GB+128 GB variant it is Rs 15,999.

We got the Aqua Blue 6GB+128GB variant for trial purpose; let us check out some of its key features and performance.

The Galaxy F23 has a lot going for it, as evidenced from its design, display, cameras, battery and overall running. This is the first-ever F series phone to be powered by the Snapdragon mobile platform (Snapdragon 750G 5G). Processing on the F23 happens really quickly, from multitasking to brilliant HDR gaming to smooth running with no lag whatsoever. The device comes with 120Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth, stutter-free scrolling and gaming experience. To top it up, the phone ensures enhanced performance with its first-ever RAM Plus feature that provides up to 12GB RAM with intelligent memory expansion. Galaxy F23 also features the first-ever Power Cool Technology that ensures top-notch performance without heating up even when you put the phone to hard tasks for long hours. Galaxy F23 5G sports a massive 5000mAh battery and 25W fast-charge support.

Gorilla Glass 5 display gives an added layer of toughness and prevents scratches and breakage. The large 16.72cm (6.6-inch) FHD+ Infinity-U display gives a cinematic viewing experience and vivid picture quality that is a delight for binge-watchers. I checked out a lot of snack videos on YouTube, streamed movies and the sound quality as well as visuals are top-class here.

Moving on to the cameras, the Galaxy F23 sports 50MP triple camera with 123-degree ultra-wide lens. It has Single Take feature that helps to capture up to 10 videos/ images in just a single click. Galaxy F23 5G also comes with a macro lens and 8MP front camera. You won’t find any issues with connectivity either. With Galaxy F23, you are future-ready with Galaxy 5G – 12 bands support for faster downloads, smoother video conferencing and streaming. Not only this, the phone sports the first-ever Auto Data Switching feature on the Galaxy F series, that enables you to receive calls or use data from your second SIM even when your primary SIM is in a no-network area.

Galaxy F23 comes with One UI 4.1 interface that ensures a smooth and effortless user experience. There’s Android 12 with a promise of two years of OS update and four years of security update. The phone is Samsung Pay enabled too. It is secured by Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform, to safeguard personal information and data in real-time. With a view to protect consumer privacy, Galaxy F23 5G comes with Alt Z feature to effortlessly switch between public and private modes with just a double click of the side button.

Key takeaways: One of the major attractions of Galaxy F23 is in user experience, that is, the fluidity of using the device itself. Browsing and reading on the web felt so smooth that I had to check if I was still browsing online. The device runs like a dream. Imaging performance is top-notch; the Galaxy F23 takes great shots, details are intact and colours are vibrant. I am sure its top-tier performance, attractive display for long hours of browsing, generous battery life and an affordable price tag will draw many consumers towards it. Galaxy F23 can be classified as a good buy, given that Samsung phones are known for their longevity.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform

Operating system: One UI 4.1, Android 12

Camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP (rear), 8MP front camera

Memory & storage: 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable upto 1TB)

Battery: 5000mAh, 25W Fast charging support

Estimated street price: Rs 17,499 (4GB+128GB), Rs 18,499 (6GB+128GB)