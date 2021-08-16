Samsung Galaxy F22: Dependable offering in mid-range segment with latest specs, competent cameras & big battery

It is powered by the advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor that ensures optimised performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing and using multiple apps.

Samsung has raised its game yet again in the hotly contested mid-range mobile segment with a new F series device—Galaxy F22, a good-looking, nice feeling device that is a true value for money. It’s got a bright screen, good build quality that can withstand rough usage and accidental falls, competent cameras and long-lasting battery. Available in two attractive colours—Denim Blue and Denim Black—this F series phone comes in two memory variants—4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499 respectively. Let’s check out its finer details and overall running.

Samsung positions the Galaxy F22 as an all-rounder phone, especially for the intensely demanding young Gen Z and millennial consumers so that it is able to keep up with their always-on lifestyle. The F22 comes with massive upgrade to its display with 90Hz refresh rate on 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen. Based on our fortnight-long usage, we can confidently say that this phone will be a delight for social-savvy Gen Z users who smoothly glide past their social media feed and for binge-watchers who enjoy their favourite content on the go without any stutter. The High Brightness Mode of 600 nits on Galaxy F22 offers a more immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that prevents scratches and breakage. Galaxy F22 also features Dolby Atmos support and offers very good audio and cinematic viewing experience.

Galaxy F22 comes with a massive 6000mAh battery and in-box 15W USB-C fast charger which supports 25W charging. The phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time, 25 hours of video playback and 24 hours of internet usage time. It is powered by the advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor that ensures optimised performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing and using multiple apps.

On the camera front, we are looking at a 48MP Quad Camera set-up to address Gen Z and millennial consumers’ needs for capturing memorable moments on the go. On the rear, Galaxy F22 comes with True 48MP main camera with ISOCELL Plus technology and GM2 sensor that allows you to capture detailed shots with good clarity. The 8MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view that adds more perspective to images while the 2MP macro lens takes detailed close-up shots. The 2MP depth camera comes with Live focus to take amazing portrait shots.

Galaxy F22 comes with 13MP front camera to take bright, clear selfies. The phone also comes with a slew of camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone that lets consumers express themselves like never before.

There are so many things to like in the F22, but to put it bluntly, what goes in its favour is the fact that it is a very expressive phone with powerful performance. It looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price. Its 6.4-inch screen is the perfect size for binge watching Netflix or Amazon Prime Video movies, YouTube snack videos, etc. Photos look natural, videos come to life with striking graphics and you’ll get a clear view of all the finer details that you are browsing. On the audio front, Dolby Atmos adds another layer of immersion to your audio experience. The phone’s advanced front and back cameras are intended for capturing quality image capturing and they deliver every bit of what they promise. The phone has an intelligent, stylish design, there’s decent battery life too.

All in all, the Galaxy F22 is a dependable Android offering from Samsung, and its price does seem like a steel. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 159.9 x 74.0 x 9.3mm (Height x Width x Depth)

Display: 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Display, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Mediatek Helio G80

Operating system: Android 11

Memory & storage: 4/6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage

Camera: 48+8 MP (ultra-wide) 2MP (macro) +2MP (depth); 13MP (Front)

Battery: 6000mAh battery, 25W Fast charging support

Estimated street price: Rs 12,499 (4GB+64GB), Rs 14,499 (6GB+128GB)