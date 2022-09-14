Samsung Galaxy F13 review: A well-packaged budget phone

Samsung makes phones for everyone. From aesthetics to camera and from power to performance, the company ensures that its wide portfolio has a phone for every preference and budget. While the premium Samsung phones often emerge as undisputed champ amongst its competitors owing to its powerful processors or stunning design, things can get little tricky for the budget segment of phones. The affordable Samsung phones have to fight it hard to prove their mettle.

The story of Samsung Galaxy F13 is no different. Launched at a competitive pricing of Rs 11,999, the Galaxy F13 aims to take over the other budget-friendly phones like Poco M3, Realme 7i, Moto G30 and likewise more. This Galaxy comes with a sturdy build, eye-catching design and several other nifty features that can give its competitors a tough time. To know where does the Galaxy F13 stand in the race of budget phones, read our review.

Samsung Galaxy F13 quick specs check

Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display, runs Exynos 850 clubbed with 4GB RAM and is available in 64GB and 128GB expandable storage options. The bigger storage variant costs Rs 12,999.

It can safely be called as one of the affordable Samsung phones to come with massive 6000mAh battery size and 15W fast charging support. The phone sports a triple camera system on the back including a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy F13 design and display

Keep your Galaxy F13 on your work desk and there will surely be many people asking about it. Such is the design of Galaxy F13. Despite being a budget phone, the Galaxy F13 smartphone looks and feels good in hand.

In the price segment that is majorly populated by chunky and cheap looking phones, Galaxy F13’s polycarbonate build and textured back make it stand out of the crowd. The phone stayed sans fingerprints which is honestly a big thing for me as I keep phones almost 24×7 in my hand and end up leaving multiple fingerprints specially on the rear panel.

The charging port, speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack are at the bottom.

The Infinity V-display renders an expansiveness to the phone which again isn’t very common in this segment. The display is amply bright and offers no viewing complications even at the lowest brightness setting.

The volume rocker and power button are positioned on the right side of the device while the SIM tray sits on the left. The buttons are quick and responsive. The charging port, speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack are at the bottom.

The phone is available in three colour shades- Waterfall Blue, Nightsky Green and Sunrise Copper. I received the Waterfall Blue variant and it looks different from the usual blue shade that is common in smartphones these days. It looks subtle and is visually appealing.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor placed just below the volume rocker. Unlike Moto G32 which I found at times hard to reach, the fingerprint reader in Galaxy F13 is placed aptly making it very easy to access. It is fast and intuitive.

Samsung Galaxy F13 battery

Samsung Galaxy F13 can fearlessly call battery life as its top selling point. It is monstrous and just won’t dry up. The 6000mAh powerhouse ensures that you don’t run out of the battery throughout the day. What dampens the spirit a bit is the slow charging speed.

It took almost two hours to fully charge it but once charged, it easily sailed through a full-length Bollywood movie, couple of videos on WhatsApp, almost 2 hours of web and social media browsing and even then, had some life left to go on for the rest of the day. The battery life in one word is – impressive.

Samsung Galaxy F13 performance

Now coming to the most critical part of the package which can basically make or break the deal. Samsung phones are loaded with bloatware and this little guy is no different. The phone comes pre-loaded with array of apps and bloatware that can be annoying sometimes but you always have the choice to delete the apps that you don’t need.

The phone is suitable for day-to-day normal usage

The phone runs Android 12 with Samsung UI 4.1 on top. The UI looks bright and comes with several customisation options. I played light games like Subway surfers and Granny. The phone performed pretty good with no lags or stuttering. However, for heavy gamers there are better options than this.

The phone is suitable for day-to-day normal usage and you won’t find it heating up very quickly. This is a very common problem in phones these days but Galaxy F13 managed to retain normal temperature despite me using it for straight long hours for like movies or games. Despite all the bloatware, the phone performs quite smooth when swapping between apps or having multiple apps opened in the background.

Samsung Galaxy F13 camera

I was very disappointed with Moto G32 camera and therefore, had my own reservations for F13 before using it. But that has changed now. The Galaxy F13 features a dual-camera module on back with a 50 MP main lens with PDAF and a 5MP wide-angle sensor with an LED flash.

The camera app is basic and easy to use. While you get options like pro, Panorama and Food mode, the Galaxy F13 camera lacks night mode which is common in phones these days. There’s a DecoPic option in camera app that can be used to add live stickers to your photos and videos.

The Galaxy F13 clicks decent photos in daylight both outdoor and indoor. The colours look bright and close to natural. The images appear sharp, clear, in focus and have good amount of detail. The wide-angle lens also does a good job by capturing a wide amount of area in the frame. The close-up shots are also decent. The phone lets you take decent videos in the full HD or HD quality.

The Galaxy F13 features a dual-camera module on back with a 50 MP main lens

With no night mode, clicking images in dark gets a little tricky. The photos appear bit shaky, look dim and lack details. The 8MP selfie camera is the highlight of the camera department. It delivers good selfies under all light conditions. The photos have detail and colours in them look natural.

Samsung Galaxy F13 | Should you buy it?

Buy Samsung Galaxy F13 if you want a budget phone with good looks, decent selfie camera, and great battery life. The phone has a poor charging speed but then the everlasting battery life makes up for it. Overall, Galaxy F13 is a decent deal if you are ready to make few compromises like no night mode or the bloatware.

