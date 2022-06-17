Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch on July 22; to come with up to 8GB RAM, 6000mAh battery

Samsung will launch a new Galaxy F-series phone, the Galaxy F13, in India on July 22. The F13 will follow hot on the heels of the F23, which was launched in March, and should be priced a bit lower going by the naming convention. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G price in India starts at Rs 17,499. Like the F23, the F13 will be also sold on Flipkart, and the product page which is going live today reveals a few hardware aspects as well as the full design of the phone in question.

The all-round design of the F13 appears to be similar to the F23. It will be available in three colours, at least, and should be made out of plastic. For biometrics, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Samsung is retaining the headphone jack in the F13. The phone will further come with a triple camera setup on the rear, waterdrop-style notch on the front, and USB Type-C charging.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy F13 will come with a 1080p LCD display though it isn’t immediately clear if it would have a 60Hz refresh rate or more. The F23 has a 120Hz screen, though the panel is TFT. The F13 is also confirmed to come with a large 6,000mAh battery (this is 5,000mAh in the F23) with 15W fast charging support (this is 25W in the F13). Samsung does not bundle a charging brick with the F23. It is yet to be seen if it does something similar with the F13, too.

Elsewhere, the F13 will come with up to 8GB of RAM and Samsung’s RAM Plus virtual memory option. It will also come with its auto data switching feature to allow the phone to switch between data on two SIM cards when primary SIM is out of network.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy F23 has a 6.6-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop-style notch with an 8MP selfie camera baked-in.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Software is One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Samsung has confirmed the F23 will get two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

For photography, the F23 has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main (Samsung JN1 sensor), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter.