Samsung Galaxy F13 budget phone with 6,000mAh battery, Exynos 850 launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy F13 was launched in India on Wednesday, June 22. The F13 follows hot on the heels of the F23 5G, which was launched in March. The “budget” phone is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 850 chip and large 6,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India starts at Rs 11,999 and it will be available starting June 29.

SAMSUNG GALAXY F13 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F13 in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 12,999. ICICI Bank cards users will be eligible for Rs 1,000 instant discount, Samsung has confirmed.

The F13 will go on sale from June 29 across Samsung.com, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

SAMSUNG GALAXY F13 SPECS, FEATURES

The F13 comes with a 6.6-inch 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch— this houses an 8MP selfie shooter. The panel can peak 480nits, Samsung says.

Under the hood, you get an Exynos 850 chip which is paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB. There is also a virtual memory option in this phone that Samsung is calling RAM Plus. It also comes with an auto data switching feature to allow the phone to switch between data on two SIM cards when primary SIM is out of network.

Software is One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Samsung has confirmed the F13 will get two years of major OS updates.

Powering the phone is a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Samsung will bundle a charging brick in the box.

For photography, the F13 has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main (Samsung JN1 sensor), 5MP ultrawide, and another 2MP depth camera.

The all-round design of the F13 appears to be similar to the F23. It will be available in three colours— Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper, and Nightsky Green. For biometrics, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Samsung is retaining the headphone jack in the F13, too.

SAMSUNG GALAXY F13 VERSUS GALAXY F23 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, in comparison, has a 6.6-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop-style notch with an 8MP selfie camera baked-in.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chip which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging (no charger in the box).

Software is One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Samsung has confirmed the F23 will get two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

For photography, the F23 has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main (Samsung JN1 sensor), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter.