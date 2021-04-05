Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s budget phones launched in India: Specs, price and everything to know

Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung on Monday expanded its Galaxy F series in India with the launch of two new budget phones, Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s. Both the phones sport a tall display, polycarbonate build, One UI Core software, and big battery with 15W fast charging support. While the Galaxy F12 price in India starts at Rs 10,999, the entry-level Galaxy F02s starts at Rs 8,999.

Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s India prices, availability

Galaxy F12 will be available in two configurations: 4GB/64GB for Rs 10,999 and 4GB/12GB for Rs 11,999. Galaxy F02s will also come in two versions: 3GB/32GB for Rs 8,999 and 4GB/64GB for Rs 9,999.

Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s will both be sold via Samsung Online Store, Flipkart and select retail stores. Galaxy F12 will go on sale for the first time on April 12 while Galaxy F02s will start selling from April 9.

Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s specs and features

Both Galaxy F12 and F02s are budget phones with a polycarbonate build and One UI Core software, a watered-down version of Samsung’s One UI software designed for lower-end hardware. This must not be confused with Android Go/One though. While the F12 runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core, Galaxy F02s comes with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 Core.

Samsung Galaxy F02s

Both phones have a 6.5-inch HD+ or 720p+ display with waterdrop-style notch. The Galaxy F12 display also supports a higher refresh rate of 90Hz. This is 60Hz in the F02s. Galaxy F12 is powered by Exynos 850, while Galaxy F02s has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. Samsung says it is using fast LPDDR4X RAM in both phones.

For photography, F12 comes with quad rear cameras, which is a combination of 48MP main (Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor), 5MP ultra-wide-angle and two other 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has an 8MP camera. The F02s has three cameras on the rear including a 13MP main, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera. The phone has a 5MP front camera.

Galaxy F12 has a 6,000mAh battery while the F02s has a smaller 5,000mAh battery. Both phones support 15W fast charging and with compliant charger shipped in the box.