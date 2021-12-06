Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Looks as good as it sounds

If your earbuds do not detect your voice well, such as when saying that you want to use Bixby, please check if the microphones are covered by your ear and try adjusting the position of the earbuds you are wearing.

If you’re a Samsung Galaxy smartphone owner, it is imperative for you to get hold of the South Korean consumer electronics firm’s latest Galaxy Buds2. These are wireless earbuds which allow you to listen to music or answer incoming calls after connecting them to your mobile device even while doing other activities, such as working out. The best part is, they are priced attractively in the mid-range segment (Buds2 retail for Rs 11,999), boast an impressive design and an equally impressive feature set. In the past, we have reviewed some of the earlier variants from the Galaxy Buds series, however, the latest Buds2 are definitely a significant upgrade with better technology and sound quality. Let us check out their finer details.

The latest Buds2 are available in Graphite, Olive, Lavender and White colours. Out of the box, it becomes obvious that these are the lightest (5g each) and smallest earbuds in the entire Galaxy Buds series and boast an iconic curved shape design. These are made to fit seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem and come equipped with a long-lasting battery life that gives you up to five hours of play-time and 15 more with a fully charged case. Needless to say, Galaxy Buds2 deliver an immersive sound experience with an expressive, stylish case.

At my end, I set up the Buds2 with Galaxy 21 Ultra device and straight away was treated to a rich, balanced sound when I played some music from Spotify app. I must highlight that in order to get the best sound and active noise canceling, the earbuds have to be positioned correctly in your ears. If you don’t wear the earbuds properly, they may not work, or the sound quality may be poor. Also, it is important to make sure that all outer microphones are not covered and are exposed completely. If one microphone is covered by your ear, your earbuds may not be able to recognise your voice properly. If your earbuds do not detect your voice well, such as when saying that you want to use Bixby, please check if the microphones are covered by your ear and try adjusting the position of the earbuds you are wearing.

Back to Buds2. These earbuds come with dynamic two-way speakers, enhanced active noise cancellation and a comfortable fit that you can enjoy for a long period of time. Galaxy Buds2 not only make your voice clearer on calls but they also allow you to be completely immersed in your music, videos, and entertainment. Basically, two microphones detect ambient noise while active noise canceling blocks unwanted sound. Background noise can be reduced upto 98% to keep you fully immersed in your work or entertainment.

During the trial period, I deployed the Buds2 for my regular office-related voice and video calls, streamed plenty of movies from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and treated myself to English and Hinds songs. These did their job well as an everyday headset. You get to enjoy powerful, deep bass to clear treble through its two-way dynamic speakers. The Galaxy Buds2 gives you well-balanced sound quality that enriches every moment of your audio journey. Three microphones (2 outer mic and one inner) and a built-in voice pickup unit help you make clearer calls, while a machine-learning based solution filters unwanted sound so you can enjoy distraction-free sound. The low protrusion design minimises wind disruptions to make your outdoors calls come in clear. With six different equaliser settings to choose from, you’ll find your own pitch-perfect, vibrant sound that keeps you immersed.

The bottom line: If you are quality and value conscious, Galaxy Buds2 are the perfect pair of buds for you.

Estimated street price: Rs 11,999