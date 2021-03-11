SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS PRO: Sound quality is top-notch on these Buds

Let me point out that the Galaxy Buds Pro are an integral extension of the Galaxy ecosystem.

A common adage in the field of modern design is that ‘form follows function.’ Basically, it means that the design process should start with the product’s intended functionality rather than aesthetic stimulation. This same principle was applied to Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro by the R&D team, who understood that wireless earphones must first and foremost provide the best possible experience to users. After all, wireless earphones nowadays are indispensable to their users, regardless of location, activity or time of day. They are used not just for listening, but for speaking, too, given the convenience they offer when a call comes and your hands are occupied.

The Galaxy Buds Pro (`17,990) are the result of extensive research into the nature of wireless earbuds, their users and usage habits—a wireless innovation that brings all kinds of benefits to its users and their daily lives. These wireless earbuds come in three attractive colours: Phantom Black (our trial unit), Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet.

Let me point out that the Galaxy Buds Pro are an integral extension of the Galaxy ecosystem. What this means is that you can automatically toggle your earbuds connection between your Galaxy smartphones and tablets based on your usage—no manual adjustments required. For instance, if you’re watching a video on your Galaxy Tab S7 and then receive a call on your Galaxy S21, the all-new Auto Switch feature will pause the video and let you answer the phone using Galaxy Buds Pro. Once the call is over, your earbuds instantly switch back to your tablet; the video plays again, and you can hear the audio through your earbuds again.

The Samsung design team devised a size and shape for Galaxy Buds Pro that is suitable for any ear and every moment. The Galaxy Buds Pro feature an updated, more ergonomic form factor. The shape of the canal-type earbuds improves sound quality, plus it looks less protrusive and more natural when in your ears. This new design also reduces the contact area between your ear and the bud, improving comfort and minimising a clogged-up feeling.

In addition, Galaxy Buds Pro are protected with an IPX7 water resistance rating. Also, worrying about losing an earbud is a thing of the past; an interesting feature called SmartThings Find can easily locate either of your earbuds, even when they’re out of Bluetooth range or completely out of sight, misplaced at a distant location.

During the trial period, I connected the Buds Pro to my mobile device and in an instant, I understood why they stand out from the rest of the crowd. Bolstered by high-end hardware and software, the Buds Pro have very good and intelligent ANC capabilities; when you need to focus on work —or tune out from the world around to relax—you can reduce the background noise by up to 99%. And with Ambient Sound, you can amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, meaning you can adjust and personalise according to your needs. This feature is ideal for busy multitaskers—those working from home while being engaged in household chores.

Galaxy Buds Pro offer a very comprehensive sound, sporting an 11-mm woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5-mm tweeter for a crisp treble with minimum distortion. This delivers Samsung’s finest audio experience yet—a dynamic, balanced sound. So, whether it’s a rhythmic hip hop groove or intricate classical melody, you can enjoy your music just as the artist intended, anytime and anywhere.

Moreover, during these pandemic times earbuds aren’t just for entertainment—they’ve become crucial for work communication, and call quality is more important than ever. Galaxy Buds Pro separate your voice from unwanted sounds with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), ensuring you are heard as clearly as possible. One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), further eliminating background noises.

In addition, Samsung has integrated its new Wind Shield technology into Galaxy Buds Pro. While a less protrusive shape minimises the wind contact area, a specially designed chamber and mesh filters out wind interference.

My takeaway: They might be on the expensive side, but with great sound and call quality, good active noise cancelling, strong battery life and a comfortable ergonomic design, Galaxy Buds Pro are certainly a hot pick in the wireless earphones category.

Speaker: 2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter)

Microphone: 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield

Battery capacity: 61 mAh (earbuds), 472 mAh (charging case)

Play time: 8 hours/ total 28 hours (ANC off)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Sensor: Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)

Estimated street price: Rs 17,990