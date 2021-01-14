Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro launched with ‘intelligent’ ANC and Dolby Head Tracking technology

Galaxy Buds Pro seem like a cross between the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus when it comes to design.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro, its first canal-type—closed—TWS earbuds with ‘true’ ANC or active noise cancelation on Thursday, January 14, alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21. While the Galaxy Buds Live were technically Samsung’s first TWS product with ANC, there open-type design was far from conventional—and far from perfect. The Galaxy Buds Pro are more conventional, and in the words of Samsung, its “most premium earbuds offering to date.”

The Galaxy Buds Pro seem like a cross between the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus when it comes to design—while the buds themselves look a lot like the Buds Plus, the case borrows heavily from the Buds Live—and that is a good thing. All similarities end with the design though as feature-wise, the Buds Pro are well indeed, Samsung’s “most premium earbuds offering to date.” Some of the technologies that they feature are brand new for this segment, while some have been clearly inspired—which is again a good thing.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specs, features

Let us start with their audio credentials. The Galaxy Buds Pro come with a 2-way speaker system consisting of an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. Together, they deliver “Samsung’s best audio experience yet,” something that we will be testing out in detail in the days to come, though if the Galaxy Buds Live and Buds Plus are anything to go by, the Buds Pro seem like an extremely exciting update.

Moving on to ANC, unlike the Buds Live, the Buds Pro’s in-ear design “reduce the background noise by up to 99 per cent.” Samsung says it has improved Ambient Sound mode so the Buds Pro will be able to “amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels.” Like Sony’s ‘fabulous’ 1000XM4s, the Buds Pro can also automatically detect when you’ve started speaking to turn down your music volume.

Samsung is ramping up its efforts to create a ‘wholesome’ ecosystem.

Speaking of which, the Buds Pro come with three mics and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU). When paired with Samsung’s Wind Shield technology, phone calls made with the Buds Pro “have never been clearer.”

Moving on, much like Apple, Samsung is also ramping up its efforts to create a ‘wholesome’ ecosystem by letting Galaxy phone/tablet users to squeeze more out of the Buds Pro. Galaxy users will be able to ‘automatically’ switch their buds’ connection between smartphone and tablet. Also, the Buds Pro pack a spatial audio-like feature called Dolby Head Tracking that will allow Galaxy smartphone and tablet users to “enjoy realistic and immersive sound” while watching videos so sound stays centered in the event they are on the go or moving.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are claimed to last for up to 5 hours with ANC on (8 hours with ANC off) with 13 hours more available in the case (20 hours with ANC off). Samsung touts a five-minute charge can lend 60 minutes of playtime.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price

The Galaxy Buds Pro will come in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet at a price of $199.99. India price is awaited.