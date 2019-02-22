Samsung Galaxy Buds price in India is Rs 9,999, but you can get them for Rs 2,999

Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds alongside the fresh Galaxy S series flagships at the Unpacked 2019. The Galaxy Buds are a makeover to the IconX wireless buds that were launched as Samsung’s answer to Apple’s AirPods. The design is more comfortable than the prequels while the functionalities have also been improved. The Galaxy Buds come with adaptive microphones, as well as better Bixby integration, but that’s not what Samsung thinks is the best part. The Galaxy Buds support wireless charging and can be charged via Galaxy S10 using the new Wireless PowerShare feature.

In India, the Galaxy Buds have been priced at Rs 9,990 and will be available via online and offline channels starting March 6, which is also when the Galaxy S10 phones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e will begin being shipped. The customers who are buying the Galaxy S10 smartphones will get the Galaxy Buds on an offer. The Galaxy Buds will be bundled with the Galaxy S10 phones for Rs 2,999, down from the original price.

The Galaxy Buds come in three colours – Black, White, and an all-new Yellow colour, which has not been released for India as of now.

For the specifications, the Galaxy Buds come with an ergonomic design, which Samsung says, is 30 per cent smaller than the IconX earbuds. There is one 5.8pi dynamic driver packed inside each earbud. The Samsung Galaxy Buds are powered by AKG, which the company claims, will offer premium sound. Moreover, the Galaxy Buds are entirely wireless and need the case for charging.

There is a feature called Enhanced Ambient Sound incorporated into the Galaxy Buds that will let the user listen to the sounds coming from the surroundings. This feature was also available on the IconX, to recall. But what has changed this time are the microphones – Galaxy Buds have Adaptive Dual Microphone that essentially makes the use of one inner microphone and one outer microphone for loud environments to deliver a clear sound of voice on calls, as well as ensure isolated music, the company says.

Samsung says that Galaxy Buds can offer a battery life (58mAh on each) that lasts a day including up to six hours of streaming over Bluetooth and up to five hours of calls. The charging case of the Galaxy Buds carries the power of up to seven hours with a 252mAh battery additionally before they are needed to be plugged into main power source. The Galaxy Buds support wireless charging, as well as the wired one, and Samsung claims that they can offer 1.7 hours of battery on 15-minute of quick charge.

Bixby has now been integrated at the core of the Galaxy Buds to let the users perform nearly all the tasks omitting the need to pick the phone up. Bixby now speaks British English, Spanish, German, and Italian, Samsung says. The Galaxy Buds can be paired over Bluetooth with devices running Android 5.0 or higher, Samsung says. However, they are likely to support music-streaming over Bluetooth with Windows laptops, Macs, and iOS devices as well.