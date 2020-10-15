Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Its eye-catching design stands out

Galaxy Buds Live is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black (our trial unit) and Mystic White colours.

Wireless headphones and earphones are hot these days, primarily driven by the growth of high-quality audio and video streaming and the convenience and greater affordability of wireless as the new connectivity default. While there are numerous brands with their offerings, Samsung stands out from the rest of the crowd with its Buds line up that comes with plenty of features to keep the consumers connected and entertained. The newest member is the Galaxy Buds Live (Rs 14,999), a true wireless earbud that comes in a bold, distinctive (bean-shaped) design that’s interesting, refreshing and pretty unique in the market. Trust me, they’re like nothing you’ve ever seen or worn before.

Galaxy Buds Live is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black (our trial unit) and Mystic White colours. I have been using these Buds for the past fortnight and I suggest you switch over from your current favourite pair to this new Samsung device to really experience the technology upgradation.

Galaxy Buds Live sits softly inside the ear, giving you a fit for all-day comfort with less fatigue. Its ergonomic design is snug yet non-intrusive with two wing tip sizes for a better fit. So, you can commute to the nearby market or park, go to a friend’s house, and more without your buds leaving your ears. I paired the Buds Live with my mobile device and soon realised the best way to put it on is really to just stick one end of it deep into your ear, with the rest of the bean resting on your ear at an angle. Its eye-catching design stands out, even inside your ear.

With three microphones and a Voice Pickup unit, the call quality is crisp. It is like being in in the same room, even when you are apart. The Voice Pickup Unit senses when your jaw is moving, and as your jaw vibrates this data is converted into voice signals to deliver enhanced sound quality – even in the midst of much noise.

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature on these wireless buds keeps the noise out, but lets the world in. It reduces background noises without missing what’s important, like voices and announcements, so you hear more of what you want to hear— all with just a long press to turn it on. In addition, 12mm speakers with sound by AKG work together to deliver spacious sound, while the large driver and bass duct help emit deep bass with air flow that lets sound flow seamlessly. Plain-speak, the sound is deep and rich, so you can enjoy music the way the artist intended.

Buds Live come with long-lasting battery life, supporting upto eight hours of playback; its charging case allows you to enjoy an additional 23 hours over multiple charges. What’s more, you can gain one hour of play time with just five minutes of quick charging.

In a nutshell, the Buds Live has an interesting design, the call quality is crisp and battery life is decent —features and performance that justify the somewhat high price tag.

Estimated street price: Rs 14,990