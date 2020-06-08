Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Great audio for on-the-go users

All-new customisable touch capabilities on Galaxy Buds+ allow users to stay in control even without their smartphone in-hand.

If you are fond of good music (streamed from a mobile), or are addicted to music listening while sweating it out, then the Galaxy Buds+ are for you. Featuring advanced speaker and microphone technology, all-day battery and new customisable sound, navigation and fitting options, Galaxy Buds+ allow users to enjoy studio-quality audio on their terms. Take my word, the listening experience grows manifold if you pair it with a Galaxy phone.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ are designed to provide the most convenient and high-quality listening experience yet. A very convenient to wear audio device, the Buds+ give 11 hours of play time (you can double that to 22 hours just by placing them in the 270mAh wireless charging case – perfect for on-the-go listening), 2-way speakers for rich sound, triple mics for clear voice call and Qi compatible wireless charging.

All-new customisable touch capabilities on Galaxy Buds+ allow users to stay in control even without their smartphone in-hand. A single tap can play or pause music; a double tap can skip to the next track or answer a phone call; and the touch and hold command can be customised to whatever other action users need the most.

I synced the Galaxy Buds+ with the Galaxy M21 review device and true to its reputation, with sound by AKG, Galaxy Buds deliver a very good audio experience. In addition to AKG sound, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are equipped with an innovative 2-way speaker system, complete with an added tweeter for richer treble and a woofer for powerful bass sounds.

Put simply, With Galaxy Buds+ every sound is balanced and clear, just the way it was meant to be heard.

For those who rely on their wireless headphones for phone calls and video conferencing, Galaxy Buds+ are fitted with three mics—one inner and two outer—for crystal clear voice capture. The exterior microphones use beam-forming to hone in on your voice and tune out background noise so that you can always be heard, no matter where you are.

Galaxy Buds+ have a sturdy design, trendy looks and good sound output. In other words, an enticing and desirable audio device you will like to check out. A must-have if you’re a Samsung fan.

KEY FEATURES

Up to 11 hours of non-stop music on a single charge

Rich, natural sound by AKG with powerful bass and crisp high notes

Dedicated 3 mic set up for loud and clear calls in any surrounding

Estimated street price: Rs 11,990