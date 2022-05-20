Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds are getting a limited Pokémon Edition; here is what they look like

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds are getting a limited Pokémon Edition, just like the Flip 3. And just like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Pokémon Edition, you can get them only in South Korea. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokémon Edition wireless earbuds are listed on Samsung’s official website for Korea with a price tag of 134,000 Won which roughly translates to Rs 8,200.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Pokémon Edition literally sold out in minutes, Samsung claims, and something similar will be expected from the Galaxy Buds 2 Pokémon Edition as well. The exact date of availability has not been announced at the time of writing.

The limited-edition Galaxy Buds 2 will come with a Poke Ball carrying case.

The limited-edition Galaxy Buds 2 will come with a Poke Ball carrying case and one of eleven limited stickers showcasing popular Pokémon characters like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Mew, and others. The Galaxy Buds 2, themselves, will come in your typical choice of five colourways— onyx, olive, white, lavender, and graphite. Spec-wise, everything remains the same which is to say that you get active noise cancellation (ANC), a two-way speaker and a three-mic system, and over 24-hour battery life.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Pokémon Edition, to recall, came inside a special Pokémon-themed box. The in-box contents were inspired from the popular anime franchise as well. It came with a red Pokémon pouch, clear case with Pikachu stickers, a Pokéball pop socket, Pikachu key chain, and extra stickers.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Pokémon Edition, there is no word if and when Samsung will launch the Galaxy Buds 2 Pokémon Edition globally at the time of writing.

