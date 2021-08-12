Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launched with active noise cancellation, over 24 hour battery life

Additionally, the company said that in a brief charge time of five minutes, the earbuds will work for as long as 1 hour.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung launched Galaxy Buds 2 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds launched by the company are the successor to the Galaxy Buds that the company had launched in February 2019. Going by the additional features, the earbuds are also an upgrade to the Galaxy Buds+ which were launched last year. The company has not only provided a sleek design to the product but is also offering it in a bevy of colours.

Galaxy Buds 2 features and price

The price of the newly launched earbuds is about $149.99 (roughly Rs 11,100). On the colour front, the customers have been provided with four choices namely- Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. The company has also said that the product will be rolled out in select markets from August 27. The company has not made it clear when it would eventually launch the product in India and India-specific price. If previous products of the company are anything to go by, the price of the earbuds will be almost the same or slightly more than that quoted for US markets. Both Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds+ earphones were a few hundreds more expensive in India in comparison to their price in India.

The earbuds constitute a total of three microphones and out of the lot two will work towards achieving active noise cancellation (ANC). The company has also offered AKG-tuned audio with the product. On the connectivity front, the earbuds will work on Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and there will be a total of six equaliser settings which customers will be able to tune from their phone settings.

Since battery is one of the most important considerations for buyers, the company has also provided granular analysis of its battery performance in different ways. The company has claimed that the earphones will work non-stop for as many as 29 hours on one charge. In terms of a single non-stop playback the earphones will work for 7.5 hours. The company has also said that if the users have activated the active noise cancellation (ANC) then their battery performance will drop to about 20 hours. Additionally, the company said that in a brief charge time of five minutes, the earbuds will work for as long as 1 hour.