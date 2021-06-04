Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G ‘always-on’ laptops based on Qualcomm chips launched

The company has also clarified that both the models of the Galaxy Book Go series will be launched initially with the Silver finish design.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has launched its Galaxy Book Go series laptops. The company has launched two laptop models Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G with a punchy tagline “always-on, always-connected.” Both the newly launched laptops are equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon system-on-chips and have been designed to operate on the Microsoft Windows 10. Another accessory that makes the pair of laptops unique is the 180 degree folding hinge. Both the laptop models support Dolby Atmos.

With the Coronavirus pandemic still reeling in many parts of the world including India, the launch of the new laptops is expected to cater to the increasing requirement of professionals working from home and students taking online classes.

Price of Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G laptops

So far as the prices of the newly launched laptop models go, the company seems to have aimed at making a space for its laptops among the mainstream buyers looking for a basic functional laptop. While the price of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go (only Wi-Fi variant) is roughly about $349 (starting) which translates to a little above Rs 25,000, the company has refrained from disclosing the price of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G for now and will reveal its price in the subsequent weeks. The sale of the Galaxy Book Go is already scheduled to begin from the first week of June in select markets.

The 5G Galaxy Book Go will not be made available in the market immediately. The subsequent launch of the 5G variant is only expected to begin later this year. The company has also clarified that both the models of the Galaxy Book Go series will be launched initially with the Silver finish design.

Galaxy Book Go laptops specifications

As explained above, both the laptops will be running on Windows 10 and come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon system-on-chips. Among other technical specifications, the laptops consist of a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) TFT display and pack octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC. Both the Samsung laptops will be available in the market with the 64GB and 128GB of eUFS storage options.

On the connectivity front, both the models will have Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5 mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C ports, and a USB 2.0 port, in addition to the special LTE connectivity for users buying the vanilla Galaxy Go variant.