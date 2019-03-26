Samsung Galaxy App store now available in 12 Indic languages under ‘Make for India’

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 10:49 PM

The partnership will enable Samsung customers to access their apps on Galaxy Apps Store in 12 Indian languages - Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali and Marathi. It is also available in English.

Samsung India Tuesday said it has partnered with Indus Bazaar, which will enable it to offer Apps on Galaxy store in 12 Indian languages.
“There is a marked increase in the penetration of smartphones and mobile application downloads across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. We studied this trend in key markets and partnered with Indus App Bazaar to address the growing demand for vernacular applications,” Sanjay Razdan, Senior Director, Services Management, Samsung India said in a statement.

The partnership will enable Samsung customers to access their apps on Galaxy Apps Store in 12 Indian languages – Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali and Marathi. It is also available in English.

“We understand that there is a growing demand among mobile users to communicate in their local language. We also realized that the mandatory sign in on the Apps store is an extra step and have completely removed this requirement for free downloadable apps,” the statement said.

