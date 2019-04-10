Samsung Galaxy A90, A80, and more Galaxy A series phones to launch today: Live stream, specs, & price

Samsung Galaxy A series is scheduled to launch Thursday, April 10 for global markets at events across multiple locations. Some of the new models from the revamped Galaxy A series have already been launched in India – Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, and Galaxy A10. However, there are more members to the family, such as Galaxy A90, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70, and Galaxy A40, which are expected to debut alongside the global launch of the aforementioned ones.

As many as three events are being held by Samsung in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paulo. Given the time zone difference, the Bangkok event will see the official debut of all the smartphones as it starts at 5:30 pm IST. Samsung is live streaming the event and you can catch the updates like the specifications, features, and pricing of the new models. The stream links are available on the Samsung website (global as well as the local).

The new Galaxy A series is also taking the place of Galaxy J series that has been profitable to the company but lost out to competition in the long run. Due to the mismatch in the features and specifications from the rival phones, Galaxy J sales showed lacklustre, eventually forcing Samsung to focus on the Galaxy A series, as well as introduce the new Galaxy M series for budget and mid-range segments.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 is going to sit at the top of the hierarchy, however, it’s the Galaxy A50 that tops the family in India as of now. According to reports, the Galaxy A90 will finally get on board with sliding cameras as smartphone displays tend to expand and eat up bezels. The Galaxy A80 is going to bear a similar design with sliding cameras. This also means that there will not be a notch or a punch-hole on the display.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A40 have already been unveiled in select markets but their global unveiling is happening on Thursday. The Galaxy A70 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, runs an octa-core processor (unspecified maker), and pack 6GB and 8GB of RAM options. There are triple cameras on the smartphone – 32-megapixel primary, 5-megapixel depth, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensors. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor. Its pricing was, however, not announced by Samsung.

The Galaxy A40 was unveiled at a price of 249 euros for the European market. It has a 5.9-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. It is powered by Exynos 7885 processor with eight cores and 4GB of RAM. There are two cameras on its back, one of which is a 16-megapixel shooter. For selfies, Galaxy A40 packs a 25-megapixel camera. It is backed by a 3100mAh battery under the hood.