Samsung Galaxy A9, world’s first quad-camera phone, launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A9 has been launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A9, the world’s first quad-camera smartphone, has been officially launched in India at an event held in Gurugram on Tuesday. The Samsung Galaxy A9 has a setup of four cameras, an outlandish addition to the smartphone after triple cameras debuted on the Huawei P20 lineup just last year. A lot is riding on the four cameras as Samsung is touting the Galaxy A9 cameras to be on par with the cameras offered by the top-end devices. The Galaxy A9 has been positioned in the upper mid-range category that is currently ruled by Samsung’s biggest competitor in the range, OnePlus.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A9 price in India has been set at Rs 36,990 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 39,990 for the 8GB RAM variant. The smartphone comes in Caviar Black, Bubblegum Pink, Lemonade Blue colours. It will be available starting November 28 in India while the pre-booking starts Tuesday, November 20. A cashback of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the smartphone using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 has the four cameras as the USP and at the very heart. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.4, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.4, a 24-megapixel primary camera with an f1.7 aperture, and finally a 5-megapixel depth camera with an aperture of f/2.2.

The smartphone runs Android Oreo with Samsung Experience UI on top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB with 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 512GB.

There is a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone comes with support for Bixby and Samsung Pay in India. A 3800mAh battery is equipped inside the smartphone under the hood.