Samsung Galaxy A9: This phone is a powerful snapper

In actual usage, the Galaxy A9 comes across as a great camera phone.

What can four cameras possibly do in a smartphone is a question that has intrigued me a lot ever since I got to lay my hands on the new Samsung device – Galaxy A9. Selfies, video or still photos, the consumer is happily snapping away almost everything, and in every situation – in the metro, auto or bus, in the shopping mall or the public garden. No wonder, handset makers are laying special emphasis to equip their devices with the latest in camera features. Samsung, which is the dominant player in the Indian smartphone market across affordable, mid-end and high-end segments, has outmaneuvered other players yet again by fortifying its latest offering – Galaxy A9 – with the best in camera technology; it is said to be the world’s first rear quad camera phone.

Our trial unit was a bright and attractive Lemonade Blue variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, expandable upto 512GB. It has stunning, dual tone, reflective gradient design, vibrant colours, scratch-resistant durable glass back, not to mention the hugely popular infinity display in some of the Samsung best-sellers. Galaxy A9 comes with a larger and wider 6.3-inch Super AMOLED infinity display for immersive viewing experience which is further enhanced by Dolby Atmos surround sound making an ultimate entertainment device.

The Galaxy A9 smartphone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor and a large 3800 mAh battery with fast charging capability. The phone is packed with Samsung’s latest camera innovations. Galaxy A9’s camera comes with a telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom that allows you to take crisp, detailed shots, even from a distance. This is perfect for macro-photography, wildlife photography and any situation where you need to get up-close to the action.

With Galaxy A9’s 24MP main lens, you can capture clear and bright images in both bright and low light conditions. In low light conditions, the A9 intelligently merges pixels to allow more light so that you get the best pictures in the day or at night. The phone helps you express your creativity with the Depth Lens, giving you the freedom to manually manage the photos’ depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images.

That’s not all. Galaxy A9’s Ultra-Wide Angle camera allows you to capture not only your subject, but the whole scene. Presently, where most smartphones capture 77 degrees in their field of view, Galaxy A9 is able to capture 120 degrees; this lets you capture more expansive photos, just like what your eyes see. This comes in handy when you need to capture landscapes, city scape, group shoots or in any situation where you need to fit a lot into a single frame.

Galaxy A9 also comes with 24MP selfie camera with selfie focus and pro-lighting for clear selfies with studio quality lighting. For those who like to have fun on social media, Galaxy A9 lets you discover a new you with AR emoji. You can now create up to 36 animated emojis of yourself to add more expressions to your chats.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch Review: Best replacement for Apple Watch?

In actual usage, the Galaxy A9 comes across as a great camera phone. It takes brilliant photos, capturing images that are detailed and clear. In fact some of the images shot look better than in real life. The phone records steady video too. Overall, a terrific camera phone.