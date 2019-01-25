Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) with Infinity-O Display, triple cameras goes official

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) has been launched in South Korea

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of its new smartphone with a punch-hole camera. Dubbed the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019), the smartphone has been launched in the company’s home market South Korea. The smartphone has an Infinity-O display, that’s Samsung way of calling the punch-hole camera that debuted on the Honor V20 briefly before the company launched the Galaxy A8s in China.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro has been listed on the company’s Korean website at a price of 599,500 Korean won, which is approximately Rs 37,900. It comes in Blue, Grey, and Green colour options. Samsung is also bundling the smartphone with a 10000mAh external battery pack for free. The Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) seems like the rebranded version of the Galaxy A8s that launched last year, going by the design and features.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display with the 2.5D glass protection. The display aspect ratio is 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) has a triple camera setup, unlike the quad-cameras available on the Galaxy A9. There is a 24-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.7, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that supports up to 2x optical zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. There is a punch-hole camera on the Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) with a 24-megapixel sensor on the display. The smartphone is backed by a 3400mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Talking about the features, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019) comes with a dedicated button for Bixby, as found on select A series smartphone and other flagship models. The smartphone comes with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C among others.