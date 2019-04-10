Samsung Galaxy A80 with rotating cameras, full-screen display launched alongside Galaxy A70

Galaxy A80 is touted to be the company’s first device that comes with a full-screen display. (Samsung website photo)

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70 smartphones that have been bestowed with the legacy Galaxy J series created. Galaxy A80 is touted to be the company’s first device that comes with a full-screen display. It’s called the ‘New Infinity Display’ because it has got rid of the notch, as well as the punch-hole cutout. To attain that, Samsung has removed front cameras and is using the rear ones, since they are more effective, to double as selfie cameras in a new rotating mechanism.

At the Bangkok event, Samsung outlined the capabilities of the Galaxy A series, a few phones of which were launched in India earlier this year. The Samsung Galaxy A80 does not have a pricing yet but the company said it will be available starting May 29.

A lot is riding on the Galaxy A series and Samsung is counting on the industry-class Super AMOLED displays it has been making. All the Galaxy A series smartphones have Super AMOLED displays, with some variations to how the camera can be fitted.

The Galaxy A80 is the company’s first smartphone that does away with the selfie camera to retain a bezel-less design. This sounds nearly similar to the mechanism Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition employed. The rear cameras have often been found to click better photos than the front cameras, which is why Samsung is making the Galaxy A80’s triple cameras rotate to shoot selfies.

The earpiece speakers have also been ditched in favour of the screen-casting vibrators that reverberate the sound off the display. Essentially, this is the same technology that we saw on the Vivo Nex.

Samsung Galaxy A80 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED New Infinity Display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable using a microSD card.

The triple cameras on the Galaxy A80 include a 48-megapixel f/2.0 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 3D depth camera. For selfies, the setup just rotates to bring cameras to the front.

There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung has equipped Dolby Atmos on the smartphone. The smartphone is backed by a 3700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It comes in Phantom Black, Angel Gold, Ghost White colours.