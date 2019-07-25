Samsung Galaxy A80 pre-order available till July 31 in India with cashback, no-cost EMI; Check offers, price, specs

The Samsung Galaxy A80 Pre Booking in India is now live on Samsung India official website and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Specifications, Price in India: Samsung announced the Galaxy A80 in India last week and the device is available for pre-orders now. The Galaxy A80 is said to be the most premium device in the Galaxy A series, packing a lot of innovation from the South Korean company.

The phone is up for pre-booking on Samsung India official website and Flipkart. On pre-book orders, customers can avail 5 per cent cashback offer for purchases made using Citi Bank credit card. Apart from no-cost EMI option, you can avail one-time screen replacement at Rs 999 for Samsung Galaxy A80 pre-orders on Samsung’s website and Flipkart. The offer is valid for pre-booking done till July 31. The Samsung Galaxy A80 sales are expected to begin in India on August 1.

Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 17,900 and 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Axis Bank Buzz Credit cardholders can avail a 5 per cent discount on pre-booking the Samsung Galaxy A80 on Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 smartphone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED ‘New Infinity Display’ as well as a unique rotating triple camera. The Galaxy A80 is the first smartphone from Samsung to sport a New Infinity display. The near bezel-less display in Galaxy A80 comes without a notch or punch hole in the display and offers a high screen ratio.

The Galaxy A80 phone’s rotating camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera and 3D depth camera alongside an IR sensor and a flash. With its 123-degree field of vision, the ultra-wide camera onboard Galaxy A80 boasts of capturing videos as wide as the human eye can see.

The smartphone runs One UI based on Android Pie and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage option paired to Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. The phone comes with a 3,700 mAh battery with superfast charging technology. The Galaxy A80 is available in three colour options: Phantom Black, Ghost White and Angel Gold.