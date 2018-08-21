This Samsung phone with two 24-megapixel cameras to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star could launch soon

Samsung has begun teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India. Amazon India has put a placeholder on its website with the words – “Here comes the star!”, giving a strong indication to the launch of the Galaxy A8 Star. While the launch date of Galaxy A8 Star has not been revealed, the price has been hinted via the teaser. According to the teaser, Samsung Galaxy A8 Star could start at Rs 30,000 that implies that the smartphone is likely to have upper mid-range specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star was launched in China and Philippines recently as Galaxy A9 Star. Samsung is launching the smartphone with a different name, going by the company’s tradition of rebranding the devices in different markets. Since the smartphone is already available elsewhere, we know the specifications of the device.

For the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A8 Star will come running Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, making the smartphone be positioned in the upper mid-range. There will be 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage with expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card in a hybrid slot. The smartphone will come preloaded with Android Oreo with Samsung Experience UI on top.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2220 pixels and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. There will be dual cameras – a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. There will be a 24-megapixel sensor on the front as well. There will be a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 3700mAh battery is supposed to be packed in the Galaxy A8 Star.