Samsung Galaxy A73 5G versus A53 5G, A33 5G, A23, A13: Prices, specifications compared

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A33 5G in India days after bringing the Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A13 to the country. With the new line-up, the South Korean major is eyeing to bag 40% market share in the Rs 20,000-45,000 segment in H1. Last year’s Galaxy A phones were well received by consumers and therefore expectations would be high with the 2022 revamp.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A53 5G first impressions: A leap of faith

Here’s a quick look at all the five phones in Samsung’s Galaxy A series 2022 line-up and how they fair against each other.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G versus A53 5G, A33 5G, A23, A13:Every difference that you wanted to know:

Display: The A73 5G has a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. The A53 5G has a slightly smaller 6.5-inch screen with the same stats as the A73. The A33 5G has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. The A23 has a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. The A13 has the same screen as the A23 with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz.

Processor: The A73 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. The A53 5G and A33 5GG, both, are powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chip. The A23 has a Snapdragon 680 while the A13 comes with an Exynos 850 chip.

RAM/Storage: The A53 is available with 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB options. The A23 is available in the same configurations. A13 is available with 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/64GB options. Samsung is yet to announce A73 5G and A33 5G configurations for India.

Software: The A73 5G and A53 5G are eligible for 4 major OS and 5 years of security updates. This is 3 major OS and 4 years of security updates for the A33 5G. The A23 and A13, meanwhile, will get 2 major OS and 4 years of security updates.

Rear camera: The A73 5G has a 108MP main (OIS)+12MP ultrawide+5MP macro+5MP portrait camera setup. The A53 5G has a 64MP main (OIS)+12MP ultrawide+5MP macro+5MP portrait camera setup. The A33 5G has a 48MP main (OIS)+8MP ultrawide+5MP macro+2MP portrait camera setup. The A23 has a 50MP main (OIS)+5MP ultrawide+2MP macro+2MP portrait camera setup. The A13 has a 50MP main+5MP ultrawide+2MP macro+2MP portrait camera setup.

Front camera: The A73 5G and A53 5G have a 32MP front camera. The A33 5G has a 13MP front camera. The A23 and A13, both, have 8MP front camera.

Speakers, IP-rating: The A73 5G, A53 5G, and A33 5G have stereo speakers. They’re also IP67-rated.

Battery capacity: All the phones have a 5,000mAh battery. The A73 5G, A53 5G, A33 5G, and A23 support 25W fast charging. The A13 tops out at 15W. The A23 and A13 ship with a 15W charger in the box. The A73 5G, A53 5G, and A33 5G do not ship with any charger.

Prices: Samsung has revealed pricing for the A53 5G, A23 and A13 only at the time of writing. The A53 5G price in India starts at Rs 34,499 for 6GB/128GB going up to Rs 35,999 for 8GB/128GB. The A23 price in India starts at Rs 19,499 for 6GB/128GB going up to Rs 20,999 for 8GB/128GB. The A13 price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for 4GB/64GB going up to Rs 15,999 for 4GB/128GB and Rs 17,499 for 6GB/64GB.

Also Read | Samsung India eyes 40% market share in Rs 20,000-45,000 segment in H1 with Galaxy A series 2022 revamp | EXCLUSIVE