Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: This phone has a lot to offer

It’s spill, splash and dust resistant (IP67 rated), stylish and in a durable design— that’s Samsung Galaxy A73 5G for you. Not just that, the latest A series device from this South Korean consumer electronics major comes with a powerful 778G 5G processor and 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display at 120Hz refresh rate. It is available in three beautiful colours: Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, and Awesome White, in two configurations — 8GB+128GB for Rs 41,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 44,999. The company has worked hard to have this phone stand out from the crowd, but is it worth its asking price when it comes to overall running? Let us find out.

Out of the box, Galaxy A73 5G comes across as an attractive proposition for those looking to upgrade to a higher mid-range handset. It has a chic body and comes with a slim (7.6mm thin) and sleek design, making it convenient to hold and carry around. The phone is IP67 certified for spill, splash and dust resistance while Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display makes it tougher and less prone to scratches.

Switched on, the Galaxy A73 5G comes to life pretty fast. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with peak brightness upto 800nits. It supports 120Hz refresh rate which ensures smooth scrolling and superior gaming performance. The Super AMOLED+ screen with slimmer bezels, delivers an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the phone offers enhanced outdoor visibility during the day due to Ambient light adaptive Tone Control (ATC).

Probing the interiors, Galaxy A73 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor that makes multitasking a breeze. It features RAM Plus with which you can expand RAM up to 16GB. It comes in two variants — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB with expandable storage up to 1TB. The phone ensures the security of your personal data in real time with Samsung’s defense-grade security platform Knox.

Consumers now also have convenient features such as Alt Z, that lets you make your information private at the click of a button and Privacy Dashboard that lets you control the information you share with apps. The latest A series device comes with 5G support, out-of-the-box Android 12 and supports software updates up to four years and five years of security updates.

Galaxy A73 5G comes with several camera innovations, including Object Eraser and Photo Remaster that enhance the photography experience. The phone features 108MP camera with OIS that lets you capture every small detail with high clarity while the OIS ensures blur-free photos and videos, even in low light. It comes with 44% bigger pixel compared to the previous generation device to deliver ultimate clarity in photos.

Galaxy A73 5G also has flagship-inspired features such as Object Eraser which lets you erase unwanted objects from images, AI Photo Remaster which lets you retouch old and low-resolution photos and Portrait Mode to click ultimate profile pictures.

Key takeaways: I found the design of Galaxy A73 5G distinctly different from other A series devices. The upgrades made by Samsung in terms of hardware and software — display, cameras, battery life, overall performance — render it a hot pick in the given price segment. The phone has good build quality; it looks, feels and runs like a flagship device and hence finds a strong mention.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O 120Hz

* Processor: Snapdragon 778G

* Operating system: Android 12

* Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, expandable upto 1TB

* Camera: 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (rear), 32MP front camera

* Battery: 5000mAh, 25W support

* Estimated street price: Rs 41,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 44,999 (8GB+256GB)