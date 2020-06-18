Samsung Galaxy A71: This mid-ranger packs a feature-rich punch

In the realm of clicking snaps or making videos, there are four top-of-the-range cameras.

Brand trust is one of the most valuable intangible assets in business. This trait especially holds true in India’s mobile phone market with numerous brands enticing the consumers with their new offerings. If you are in the market looking for a good performing mid-range phone, then Samsung Galaxy A71 can be a worthy option. Priced at a slightly steep Rs 32,999, it comes in three colours—Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black—in 8/128 GB configuration. The phone comes with unique camera innovations, 7.7mm sleek design, powerful Snapdragon 730 processor and long-lasting battery to complement the needs of consumers on-the-go. There are plenty of ‘Make for India’ innovations too, intended for the Gen Z and millennial consumers. We check out some of its features and overall performance.

First, the display. There’s a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display with the new Super AMOLED Plus technology; from gaming to movies, consumers can enjoy everything on a super compact device which is one of the slimmest in the segment. Switched on, the phone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core processor is adept at handling the most demanding of tasks with great ease. The device enhances your gaming experience with improved frame rate and stability as well as reduced power consumption with the AI powered Game Booster.

In the realm of clicking snaps or making videos, there are four top-of-the-range cameras. The main camera captures good images with 64MP lens with F1.8 aperture for low light photography. This, with the 12MP Ultra Wide camera, which with its 123 degree field of view, lets you see as much as a human eye can. With its 5MP Macro Cam and 5MP Depth Cam, Galaxy A71’s quad-cam delivers very good photography experience.

This Galaxy phone comes with some other interesting camera innovations too. Slow motion videos are hot on social media; with the A71, you can now take a front Slow-MoSelfie to express your moods and experiences more creatively. Its Macro Cam brings tiny details into the spotlight. You can click close-up shots of your food and nature in ultra-fine details with the phone’s built-in 5MP Macro Cam (3–5cm). You can even isolate your subject by adjusting natural background blur to increase the visual impact of your pictures. AR Doodle is a new feature that enriches your videos using the augmented reality technology by letting you draw quirky 3D art or line drawing to express yourself like never before.

Galaxy A71 comes with a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery powered with 25W Super-Fast charging to give users the power to stream, share and keep the game on for a long time. One of the India-specific innovations is the ‘Useful Cards’ feature. This feature makes SMS come ‘alive’ by identifying messages that are most useful to the user and organising them neatly in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers. There is Multilingual Typing feature that makes the native keyboard come ‘alive’ by offering multilingual predictions. By using AI, the keyboard is able to detect the language used by the user while typing. Multilingual Typing will help millennials and Gen Z converse effortlessly using intelligent and meaningful suggestions in local languages. Another feature is Finder; this feature makes search on the phone come ‘alive’ by letting users find app content quickly. With Finder, users can search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones.

In summary, the Galaxy A1 is a good mid-range offering with powerful performance and good battery life.