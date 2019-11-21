Samsung Galaxy A70S review: Visuals look great on this Galaxy’s big screen

The 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, with its 123 degree viewing angle simulating human sight, allows users to capture the world as they see it, while the 5MP Live Focus lens allows for great Bokeh shots.

Samsung Galaxy A series and M series have been big hits in India. Ask any mobile store owner in the metros, tier 2/3 cities or even smaller towns, and they are quick to heap praise on Samsung’s deft marketing strategy—positioning its Galaxy A series and M series for the mid-range and low-end segments respectively.

Cut to present. Samsung has refreshed its lineup with two new devices—Galaxy A70s and Galaxy M30s. This reviewer has been using the Galaxy A70 launched earlier this year, a beautifully designed phone with a big display and great photo clicking abilities. Now, here’s our lowdown on the new Galaxy A series phone.

Galaxy A70s is a 7.9mm sleek phone that comes in three stunning colours – Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White (our trial unit) and Prism Crush Black. It comes in a striking design, inspired by the unique geometric patterns and futuristic holographic effect on the back. Out of the box, the device stands out with a gorgeous 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Display which delivers a fuller visual, edge to edge experience to everyday activities. Samsung’s proprietary Super AMOLED technology brings the display alive and allows streaming of vivid and crisp videos. Galaxy A70s is equipped with Dolby Atmos to provide a 360-degree surround sound experience. The on-screen fingerprint scanner makes it more convenient and cooler than ever to unlock the phone for a more seamless user experience.

Probing the innards, the Galaxy A70s comes with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which can handle the most demanding of tasks with ease. Coupled with a 6GB/ 8GB RAM, the phone provides a smooth and seamless multitasking experience. The AI-powered Game Booster improves frame rate, gaming performance and longevity on high performance games.

The Galaxy A70s comes with a powerful 4,500mAH battery with 25W superfast Charging, giving users the freedom and convenience to share, stream and play all day.

On the camera front, the new Galaxy A70s features an impressive 64MP triple rear camera. It comes with the Night Mode which allows great shots even in extreme low light conditions. Thanks to the Super Steady feature, users can shoot smooth videos, even for fast-paced action moments with the Galaxy A70s.The 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, with its 123 degree viewing angle simulating human sight, allows users to capture the world as they see it, while the 5MP Live Focus lens allows for great Bokeh shots. Galaxy A70s also allows users to shoot great videos with 4K Ultra HD capability.

The device comes with innovative Alive Camera features such as Best Shot Suggestion which points to the best composition while shooting. The intelligent Scene Optimiser categorises the subject and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimise image quality. It also has the capability to identify a scene as Text and trigger the Document scan feature.

My experience with the Galaxy A70s has been pretty good. The phone is quite snappy, there is no lag whatsoever. The screen features good brightness and colour balance, and offers fairly reasonable viewing angles. Watching movies from Amazon Prime Video is a visual treat on it. Trust me, the new A series phone ticks all the boxes right.

My takeaways: The Galaxy A70s looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at a reasonably good price for a durable and long-lasting phone. Highly recommended.