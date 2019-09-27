Samsung Galaxy A70s puts 64-megapixel triple cameras on Rs 29k phone

Samsung on Friday announced the launch of the Galaxy A70s as the newest member in the Galaxy A family. Galaxy A70s launch comes close on the heels of the unveiling of the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s. As opposed to the Galaxy A70 (Review), the Galaxy A70s comes with an upgraded triple camera system while other key specifications are more or less the same. Samsung has been incessantly releasing smartphones in the Indian market – a move that resembles Xiaomi’s only to take over the Chinese brand. It has also rolled out Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s smartphones as successors to the Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M10 that debuted earlier this year.

Galaxy A70s comes in two variants – the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 28,999 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 30,999. The colour variants for the device include Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Black. The sale for the Galaxy A70s starts September 28, Saturday across online platforms, including Samsung e-store, and offline stores, including brick and mortar stores. It will also be sold at the Samsung Opera House. There are a couple of offers on the Galaxy A70s from telcos.

Jio customers get double data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans up to 12 recharges. Airtel customers will get double data on recharging their prepaid number with Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans. And, the Vodafone and Idea customers will be eligible for Rs 75 cashback when making a recharge of Rs 255 via the respective apps of the companies.

As for specifications, not a lot has changed from Galaxy A70 to Galaxy A70s. The Galaxy A70s has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 512GB. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 25W. Galaxy A70s runs One UI based on Android 9 Pie.

Galaxy A70s comes with a triple camera setup – a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel camera with fixed focus. The Samsung Galaxy A70s features Samsung Pay for payments via MST.