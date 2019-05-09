Samsung Galaxy A70 review: Beautifully designed phone that offers top-notch performance

In recent months, Samsung has been hyperactive in the mobile space, launching a plethora of devices across high-end (flagship Galaxy S series), mid-range (Galaxy A series) and lower-end and affordable segments (M series). Samsung has sold more than two million Galaxy A devices, valued at $500 million, in the country in just 40 days, and is confident about making its Galaxy A line a $4-billion brand by the end of 2019. The company is bringing some of its best features in the easy-to-afford Galaxy A line, as is evident in the Galaxy A70 device that we had received for a review. Beautifully designed, it has a striking display, triple rear camera, top-notch processor and a powerful battery. The A70 retails for Rs 28,990 and is available in three colours \u2013 White, Blue and Black. Here is our low-down of this latest premium mid-range device. To provide a great viewing experience, Galaxy A70 comes with a fairly large, 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display suited to streaming HD content. When switched on, Samsung\u2019s proprietary Super AMOLED technology brings the display alive and allows streaming of vivid and crisp videos. On YouTube, I streamed movie scenes from Broken Arrow, an American action thriller film, and the experience was akin to watching a movie in a high-end theatre. Galaxy A70 is also equipped with Dolby Atmos that provides 360-degree surround sound. Shutterbugs will be pleased with the impressive 32MP triple rear camera capable of shooting stunning super slow-mo and ultra-wide videos. It has a 32MP low-light lens with f that works well in any lighting condition. The 8MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view, which enables users to capture both ultra-wide images and videos. The 5MP depth lens captures impressive portrait shots. The Galaxy A70 also features Samsung\u2019s intelligent Scene Optimiser which analyses a scene across 20 modes, and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimise image quality. For Selfie buffs, there is a 32MP front camera with fun features like AR-Emoji and Selfie-Focus. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, that can handle the most demanding tasks with great ease. Coupled with a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (Micro SD slot upto 512GB), this flagship device in the A series offers a smooth and seamless multitasking experience. It features the Samsung One UI interface on top of Android Pie, making it comfortable even for one-handed use. The powerful 4500mAh battery can easily last up to two days (in my case, I charged it once in three days of moderate use) and if one runs out of charge, Galaxy A70 comes with 25W Super-Fast Charging technology and USB Type-C port to let users stay connected all day long. Galaxy A70 is equipped with company\u2019s proprietary Samsung Pay which allows consumers to carry their wallets on their phones. My takeaways: Galaxy A70 looks like an expensive phone, and is a beautiful balance of power and design. It has a slim frame with large display and minimal bezels. The display offers a great viewing experience with super crisp details and excellent viewing angles. The Super Slow-Mo feature is particularly enticing. All in all, it\u2019s a top-notch Android phone. Highly recommended.