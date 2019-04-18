Samsung Galaxy A70 with in-display fingerprint sensor, triple cameras launched in India

Galaxy A70 is the latest addition to the new Galaxy A line

Samsung on Wednesday officially launched Galaxy A70 in India, a few days after it was globally unveiled at an event in Bangkok. Galaxy A70 is the second top-most smartphone to the new Galaxy A series, which has already seen the debut of Galaxy A50, A30, A20, and A10 in India. Samsung’s Bangkok event also saw the launch of Galaxy A80 as the high-end smartphone that, for the first time, features a rotating camera on a Samsung phone. The Galaxy A80 is expected to launch in India next month.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Price in India

The Galaxy A70 smartphone is priced at Rs 28,990 and will be available for pre-booking from April 20 to April 30. The smartphone comes in White, Blue and Black colour options. It will go on sale in India beginning May 1 via Flipkart and offline outlets. Upon pre-booking the smartphone, customers can purchase Samsung U Flex Bluetooth headset worth Rs 3,799 for Rs 999.

Samsung Galaxy A70 Specifications

Powered with 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charging technology, the Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixel) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 20:9 aspect ratio, an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that supports expandability via microSD slot up to 512GB. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 smartphone sports a triple rear camera system – a 32-megapixel main rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It features a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and includes AR Emoji and Selfie Focus.

For connectivity, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and USB Type C among others.