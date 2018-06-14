Samsung Galaxy A6+ & J6: Perfect blend of speed and performance

For Samsung, the high-end handset is always the fountainhead of innovation, as evidenced in its present flagship device—Galaxy S9 and S9+—there is clearly a big change in device technology and device innovation, something that consumers have relished. Samsung lays strong emphasis on research and innovation—a key reason as to why the South Korean consumer electronics behemoth has established leadership position across market segments, in an otherwise hyper-competitive and overcrowded mobility and related devices space.

In India, Samsung is focusing on multi-dimensional strategies to counter the growing competition, especially from the Chinese players. Recently, the company introduced four new mid-range smartphones in the Galaxy A and J Series with ‘Infinity Display’ and ‘Chat Over Video’ feature. All the four devices are available in Blue, Black & Gold colours. We got the Galaxy A6+ and J6 for product evaluation, both the devices distinguish themselves in a crowded market with attractive design and powerful performance. We take a look at some of the interesting features in the two devices.

First, the Infinity Design. Basically, this feature on the Galaxy A6+ and J6 (also in J8 and A6) gives users nearly 15% more display area without increasing the overall size of the device. This can be attributed to extremely thin bezels and by swapping the physical home button with software powered in-display home button. The finger print sensor also moves to the back of the device for added convenience. These changes in the display hardware deliver a 18.5:9 aspect ratio that provides an end-to-end viewing experience and more browsing space.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ and J6 come with Super AMOLED display technology that produces deeper contrasts and delivers a good vivid viewing experience. Samsung’s Infinity Display experience is further strengthened by a new Make-for-India ‘Chat Over Video’ feature that facilitates an uninterrupted viewing experience while chatting. This feature allows consumers to chat through a transparent chat window and keyboard, while a video is still running. Basically, this new innovation eradicates the consumer pain point of chat interruptions while viewing content on their mobile devices.

There’s another India-specific innovation in the two devices: Samsung Mall app. This is a new service for millennials, it uses Artificial Intelligence to let users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.

Appearance-wise, the new smartphones have been designed to impress. Galaxy A6+ comes with metal unibody and sleek design. The A6+ has a 6” FHD+ display, the J6 comes with a 5.6” HD+ Super AMOLED display; both the devices have sleek curves and an ergonomic design with elegant style and comfortable grip.

Probing the innards, these new smartphones come with Octa core processors. The A6+ has a RAM/ROM combo of 4GB + 64GB, plus microSD slot upto 256GB. On the other hand, the J6 comes in a combination of 3GB/4GB, plus 32GB/64GB. Here too, there’s a microSD slot upto 256GB. The devices also come with Samsung’s advanced memory management feature that automatically directs content from social media applications to the external memory card. Galaxy A6+ and J6 are powered by a 3,500 mAh battery and a 3,000 mAh battery respectively; both the devices run on latest Android operating system—Android Oreo.

The Galaxy A6+ and J6 smartphones sport good cameras that allow consumers to take beautiful shots or selfies anytime, anywhere. The Galaxy A6+ comes with dual rear cameras. The primary rear camera has 16MP and F1.7 aperture, while the secondary rear camera has 5MP and F1.9 aperture. With Live Focus, you can take stunning portraits with background blur. The dual camera also helps you adjust the background blur while taking a picture or even after taking the shot, leading to portraits that make you stand out. The Galaxy J6 sports a 13MP rear shooter with F1.9 aperture.

The new smartphones are equipped with best-in-class low-aperture lenses, allowing consumers to capture sharp, clear photos in low-light conditions, without sacrificing image quality no matter what time of day. The front camera on Galaxy J6 and A6+ smartphones features an adjustable selfie flash, allowing consumers to snap stylish selfies, day or night. Galaxy A6+ has a 24MP front shooter, while Galaxy J6 comes with 8MP front shooter. All front cameras have F1.9 aperture to deliver good lowlight camera performance. The front camera on these devices also enable face unlock as an additional security feature.

My takeaways: The two mid-range Android devices from Samsung are stylish and good to look at. They are thin and ultra-light too, and a perfect blend of speed and performance.