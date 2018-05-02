Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ offer premium Infinity Displays at lower price; here’s what else they pack

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ feature the same Infinity Displays used in the flagships Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has finally announced the official launch of the new mid-range smartphones in the Galaxy A series. The new Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ are the latest offerings from the company, bringing the Infinity Displays to the non-premium range. Both the smartphones have been listed on Samsung Indonesia website with all the features and specifications. The smartphones come in Black, Gold, Blue, and Lavender colour options and will be available in Europe, Asia, and Latin America starting May, followed by their release in South Korea, Africa, and China.

The pricing of both the smartphones has been revealed via listings on Samsung Germany website, wherein the Galaxy A6 was tipped to cost around 340 euros (roughly Rs 27,000) and the Galaxy A6+ price was mentioned to be around 400 euros (roughly Rs 32,000). It is also not clear at the moment whether both the handsets will make to the Indian markets after their tentative launch in the aforementioned markets.

For the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ feature the same Infinity Displays used in the flagships Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8. While the former model sports a 5.6-inch HD+ (720×1440) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, the latter houses a bigger 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1080×2220 resolution. The smartphones support dual SIM cards and run on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Powering the internals of the Samsung Galaxy A6 is a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC, while the Galaxy A6+ is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. Both the models come in two RAM and storage configurations – 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The storage is further expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. While the Galaxy A6 bears a 16-megapixel rear camera the Galaxy A6+ comes with a dual camera setup of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the Galaxy A6 has a 16-megapixel shooter while the Galaxy A6+ has a 24-megapixel camera.

The rear of both the smartphones has a fingerprint sensor, resembling the ones seen on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The Samsung Galaxy A6 is backed by a 3000mAh battery while the Galaxy A6+ packs a high-capacity 3500mAh battery under the hood. Both the smartphones come with support for Bixby, Bixby Vision, and Bixby Home. The handsets come with Dolby Audio support, as well as Samsung Pay.