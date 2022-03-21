Samsung Galaxy A53 with 5G, quad-camera setup launched in India: Price, specs and pre-order details

Samsung has launched two models of Galaxy A53 5G in India, both having 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Samsung has launched the Galaxy A53 5G smartphone in India and the device is slated to go on sale from March 25. Interested customers can pre-order the new Galaxy A-series smartphone via the official website of Samsung India. The Galaxy A53 5G was revealed to the world by the South Korean company last week, along with the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. Here’s the phone’s price, pre-order details and features.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Price and how to pre-order

Samsung has launched two models of Galaxy A53 5G in India, both having 128GB storage. While one model sports a 6GB RAM, the second model has 8GB RAM. A third model, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is available in global markets, but it has not been launched in India, at least yet. The smartphone can be pre-ordered via the Samsung India website, and deliveries of the phone are slated to begin from March 27. Samsung has priced the 6GB variant at Rs 34,499 in India, while the 8GB RAM model would set users back by Rs 35,999. Galaxy A53 5G will be available to users in four colour options – Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Peach and Awesome Blue.

EMI options are available for both the variants. Moreover, during the pre-order period, customers can also avail an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on the pre-ordering the phone if they use an ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features and specifications

With a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O full HD+ display, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone has been equipped with Android 12. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and Exynos 1280 SoC having eight cores, with a RAM of up to 8GB. The rare camera set up includes four sensors, with the primary one being 64MP. Along with that, there is a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth shooter. Meanwhile, the camera on the front is 32MP.

Apart from an internal storage of 128GB (in India), the phone allows users to use a microSD card of up to 1TB.

Galaxy A53 also has 5G connectivity, along with 4G LTE and a USB Type-C port. It has also been equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 25W fast charging, and has fingerprint sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor and accelerometer.