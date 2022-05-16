Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Tad expensive but worth every rupee

Samsung is on a roll these days. Timely portfolio expansion with 5G capability down to M, F and A series and strong uptake of the Galaxy S22 and foldable flagship series has helped the South Korean consumer electronics major reclaim the leadership position (in March quarter) in India’s superhot smartphone market. As Neil Shah, vice-president of research, Counterpoint, remarks: “This growth is commendable considering the entire industry is facing supply chain constraints whereas Samsung, leveraging its vertical integrated supply chain expertise and scale, could navigate the shortages better. Samsung has gained strong momentum to capitalise and maintain the lead.”

People buy Samsung phones because these are feature-rich, sturdy and reliable, and work better than others. Take for instance, Galaxy A53 5G, a stylish device in a durable design, with flagship-like features. We have been using it for some time now, here’s a look at its key features.

The Galaxy A53 5G is available at Rs 34,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB+128GB model (personal-speak, I think that’s a little overpriced). The memory support is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. The phone is available in four colours—Black, White, Light Blue and Peach. It is IP67 rated making it water and dust resistant. Designed to last, Galaxy A53 5G features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that adds to the toughness and durability, making it less prone to scratches.

For the first time in the A-series, Galaxy A53 5G is powered by a brand new 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset for smooth performance and enhanced multitasking. The phone supports RAM Plus that allows you to expand the RAM up to 16GB. Fueled by a massive 5000mAh battery, Galaxy A53 5G will last you up to two days on a single charge. With 25W fast charging support, you can get 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Adaptive Power Saving feature adapts to your usage pattern, providing you more efficient and effective usage. The phone comes with Android 12 out of the box and promises four years of OS upgrades, so you never have to worry about your device becoming outdated or incompatible with app updates.

With 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Galaxy A53 5G ensures an immersive content viewing experience. A 120Hz refresh rate enables smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. The edge-to-edge Infinity-O display offers a large window to see, explore and create. The phone also enables vivid outdoor visibility and the Eye Comfort Shield reduces the harmful effects of blue light.

The standout feature has to be the cameras. Galaxy A53 5G features Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) enabled 64MP Quad Rear camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos. OIS helps shoot bright and steady videos even in low light. There are flagship-inspired features like Object Eraser to delete unwanted objects from images and Photo Remaster to retouch old and low-resolution photographs. The 32MP front camera enables great selfies and clear video calls for the video-first generation of today.

Innovation can be hard to come by in mobile phones these days, but the folks at Samsung have done a decent job at making the Galaxy A53 5G stand out with its sleek design, powerful internals—especially the cameras— and enough processing power to deliver smooth performance.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O 120Hz

Processor: Exynos 1280 (Octa-Core 2.4GHz 5nm)

Operating system: Android 12

Camera: 64MP (OIS)/12/5/5 (rear), 32MP front camera

Durability: Spill, splash and dust resistant (IP67 rated)

Battery: 5000mAh, 25W support

Estimated street price: Rs 34,499 (6GB+128GB), Rs 35,999 (8GB+128GB)

