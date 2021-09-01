Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G with Snapdragon 778G launched in India: specs, features, other details

Samsung is touting the fact that the Galaxy A52s supports as many as 12 5G bands.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India on Wednesday. This is a follow-up to the A52 5G. The new phone has the same core design, display, cameras and battery as the model that it is replacing, though, in Samsung’s defence, the Galaxy A52 5G was never launched in India. Next to the Galaxy A52 LTE model that is currently sold in India at a base price of Rs 26,499, the Galaxy A52s 5G looks like a decent upgrade. The phone in question starts at Rs 35,999.

Like many of its other mass-market 5G phones, Samsung is touting the fact that the Galaxy A52s supports as many as 12 5G bands. The other big USP of the phone is Samsung’s immaculate 3-year software support. The Galaxy A52s will compete with phones like the OnePlus Nord 2 and Xiaomi Mi 11X.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India price, availability

The Galaxy A52s will be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. While the former will sell for Rs 35,999, the latter will set you back by Rs 37,499. The phone is available for purchase across all retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting today.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy A52s in three colourways: black, violet and white. HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 3,000 on purchase of the Galaxy A52s.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G hardware

The Galaxy A52s 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p+ or FHD+ resolution and centrally-positioned punch hole cut-out. The panel has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For photography, it has a 64MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. This is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and two 5MP macro cameras, one for macros and another for portraits. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

The Galaxy A52s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G system-on-chip. Expandable storage is supported via a hybrid micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phone is Android 11-based One UI 3.0. Battery capacity is 4,500mAh and there is support for 25W fast charging.

Rounding off the package are IP67 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics.