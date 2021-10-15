Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets cool new ‘Awesome Mint’ colour option in India; check specs, price and other details

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, now in Awesome Mint colour

Samsung has launched a new mint colour variant for its Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India. The phone launched in September came in three colours earlier. Additionally customers can avail instant discount on using HDFC Bank cards. The handset runs on Android 11 with One UI 3 skin on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specifications

The Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, the smartphone gets up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It has an IP67-certified build for dust and water resistance. It also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For optics, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, two 5-megapixel macro and telephoto sensors and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The phone comes with a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, bank offers

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G’s new Awesome Mint colour option is available for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant now, which is priced at Rs 37,999. The three other colour options available from launch are Awesome Black, Awesome Purple, and Awesome White.

Customers with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can avail an instant cashback of Rs 6,000 on buying the phone.