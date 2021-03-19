Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India price and availability details announced: Everything to know

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A52 at a starting price of Rs 26,499. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Samsung has launched its new premium midrange phones, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in India, two days after announcing them for global markets during its virtual Galaxy Unpacked event. Aside from a few differences coming by way of screen size and cameras, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are essentially the same phones. Samsung isn’t bringing the Galaxy A52 5G to India at this point of time.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India prices, availability

The Galaxy A72 starts at Rs 34,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage going up to Rs 37,999 for the model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A52 at a starting price of Rs 26,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage going up to Rs 27,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Samsung said it will offer HDFC Bank credit and debit card users up to Rs 3,000 cashback on standard and EMI transactions on purchase of Galaxy A72 while Galaxy A52 buyers will be eligible for up to Rs 2,000 cashback. EMI transactions done using Zest Money can avail cashback of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,5000 on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 specs and features

The Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 both have a 90Hz panel. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The big new highlight here is Samsung finally jumping aboard the “high refresh rate” bandwagon and making it accessible to India’s masses. For some context, some rivals are already doing this at prices as low as Rs 15,999.

The Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 both have a 90Hz panel—this is 120Hz in the Galaxy A52 5G. Samsung is using a Super AMOLED panel with 1080p+ or FHD+ resolution and centrally-positioned punch hole cut-out. While the Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch screen, the Galaxy A72 has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch display. Samsung has cranked up the brightness to 800nits in this generation of Galaxy A-series phones (up from 600nits in last year’s models) though there is no HDR10-support.

Around the back, both the phones have a plastic unibody design reminiscent of the Galaxy S20 FE—so, not “glasstic”. Samsung is offering a choice of violet, blue, black and white on both the models.

Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 have the same primary rear camera which is 64MP with f/1.8 aperture and OIS—another feature that Samsung is highlighting big time. This is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and another 5MP macro camera. The Galaxy A72 additionally has an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy A52 swaps this with a 5MP depth camera. On the front, both phones have a 32MP camera.

The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Expandable storage is supported via a hybrid micro-SD card slot. Software inside the phones is Android 11-based One UI 3.1. Battery capacity is 4,500mAh in case of Galaxy A52 and 5,000mAh in Galaxy A72. Both the phones support 25W fast charging. There is a fast charger in the box but it is capped at 15W.

Both phones also feature some high-end Samsung value additions like IP67 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics.

