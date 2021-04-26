Samsung Galaxy A52 & Galaxy A72: Cool devices for the cool consumer

Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 have also set the bar high for camera quality.

There are dozens of prominent Android phone makers out there in the market. However, across categories— higher-end, mid-range or the affordable sub-Rs 15,000 segment—Samsung commands a fierce loyalty among consumers. Strategically placed between Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series and the more affordable, mid-range M series are the Galaxy A series devices; the A series phones are pretty fast and can handle most demanding tasks, have a clear and sharp display, very good cameras and excellent battery life. They are somewhat pricier, but are solid devices in the mid-range and upper mid-range segments.

Sometime back, we had reviewed the Galaxy A51 device that went on to become the best-selling Android smartphone in the first quarter of 2020, according to Strategy Analytics. Cut to present. The company has brought out its latest creations, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. We got our hands on both the devices and were quite impressed by their overall running. In specific terms, both the Galaxy A Series phones bring popular innovations to the mid-tier range including 64MP Quad Camera with OIS, Space Zoom, Single Take and 4K Video Snap, water and dust resistance (IP67 rating) for worry free usage, 90Hz refresh rate for super smooth scrolling and long lasting battery life.

Both the devices feature a refreshed design that is simple yet purposeful with a soft-edge design, minimal camera housing and unified colour for camera and body. They are available in four different colours—Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Blue—with a soft haze finish. Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are water and dust resistant with IP67 rating for carefree usage of the device.

Switched on, you get rich and vibrant visuals on the the Super AMOLED Infinity-O display screen. For real smooth scrolling, the devices sport 90Hz refresh rate. Thanks to the 800nits luminance, you can scroll social media posts even when outdoors. For comfortable viewing, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 automatically adjust the display colour temperature based on device usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with Eye Comfort Shield.

Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 have also set the bar high for camera quality. Both come with camera innovations that will help users click more versatile and fun photos and videos. The Galaxy A Series devices sport 64MP quad rear camera set-up with ultra-wide lens and macro lens to shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos. You can turn your favourite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap.

These A Series devices use advanced AI to automatically enhance colour, brightness and sharpness with Scene Optimiser. Optical Image Stabilisation reduces accidental blurs and shakes by ensuring photos and videos are sharp and steady. Night mode enables uses multi-frame processing, resulting in bright and crisp images. Galaxy A72 camera system goes one step further by including a telephoto lens enabling 3 times Optical Zoom.

With efficient AI battery management, Galaxy A52 (4500mAh) and Galaxy A72 (5000mAh) deliver upto two-days’ battery life. For advanced gaming performance, there is Game Booster.

Overall, we were quite impressed with the overall performance of these two Galaxy A Series devices. They run smoothly and respond quickly, take beautiful photos and videos, have large battery life and good overall running. Like I said, they are great for everyday use.

SPECIFICATIONS

GALAXY A52

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ sAMOLED, 90Hz

Processor: 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm

Memory & storage: 6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Main camera: 64MP (OIS) + 12MP UW + 5MP Bokeh + 5MP Macro, 32MP front camera

Battery: 4500mAh, 25W Fast Charging (15W In Box)

Estimated street price: Rs 26,499 (6GB+128GB), Rs 27,999 (8GB+128GB) GALAXY A72

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED, 90Hz

Processor: 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

Main camera: Quad cam (64MP OIS + 12MP UW+8MP Tele 3X + 5MP Macro), 32MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 25W Fast Charging

Estimated street price: Rs 34,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 37,999 (8GB+256GB)