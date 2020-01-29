Samsung Galaxy A51 launch in India today; Know price, specs, other details here

Samsung announced the launch of A51 on its official Twitter handle two days ago. The phone is a successor to the previously launched Samsung Galaxy A50.

Samsung will launch its all-new Galaxy A51 in India on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A mid-range smartphone with robust configuration, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is expected to offer an extremely good camera and gaming speed. The battery life of the phone is said to last long and it also supports fast charging. The camera is designed in a way to capture amazing and flawless pictures. Samsung announced the launch of A51 on its official Twitter handle two days ago. The phone is a successor to the previously launched Samsung Galaxy A50.

Powered with a 6.5 FHD+ widescreen Super AMOLED display, Samsung Galaxy A51 will allow you to game, watch, surf, and multi-task without any interruption. You can capture the wider world with its Ultra Wide Camera and with its 48MP Main Camera, your pictures would appear bright and clear throughout the day. The camera offers a wide-angle up to 80 degrees angle and an ultra-wide angle of 123 degrees. Also, the phone would not disappoint you in clicking selfies as its 32MP front camera would give you clear and high-resolution pictures.

Fast processing and spacious storage are a few of the pros you can rely on when it comes to Samsung’s brand new A51. The phone has an Octa-core processor and RAM of up to 6GB to provide smooth performance to the user. The 128GB internal storage allows you to download more and delete less. You can download even more with a 512GB microSD card. The 4,000mAh battery will give the user power to stream, share and game on.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specification

Processor

CPU Speed: 2.3GHz, 1.7GHz
CPU Type: Octa-Core

Display

Size (Main_Display): 164.0mm (6.5″)
Resolution (Main Display): 1080 x 2400 (FHD+)
Technology (Main Display): Super AMOLED
Color Depth (Main Display): 16M

Camera

Rear Camera – Resolution (Multiple): 48.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5.0 MP
Rear Camera – F-Number (Multiple): F2.0 , F2.2 , F2.4 , F2.2
Main Camera – Auto Focus: Yes
Rear Camera Zoom: Digital Zoom up to 8x
Front Camera – Resolution: 32.0 MP
Front Camera – F Number: F2.2
Video Recording Resolution: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @30fps

Memory

RAM Size: 6GB
ROM Size: 128GB
Available Memory: 107 GB*
External Memory Support: MicroSD (Up to 512GB)

Network

Number of SIM: Dual-SIM
SIM Size: Nano-SIM (4FF)
SIM Slot Type: SIM 1 + SIM 2 + MicroSD

Connectivity

Location Technology: GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo
Ear jack: 3.5mm Stereo
Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80
Wi-Fi Direct: Yes
Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps)
NFC: Yes
PC Sync: Smart Switch (PC version)
OS: Android

General Information

Form Factor: Touch Bar
Sensors: Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor

Physical specification

Dimension (HxWxD, mm): 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9
Weight: 172g

Battery

Internet Usage Time(LTE): Up to 15 hours
Internet Usage Time(Wi-Fi): Up to 16 hours
Video Playback Time: Up to 20 hours
Battery Capacity: 4000mAh, Typical
Audio Playback Time: Up to 87 hours
Talk Time (4G LTE): Up to 32 hours

Audio and Video

Video Playing Format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
Video Playing Resolution: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@120fps
Audio Playing Format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA

Services and Applications

Gear Support: Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, Gear Fit, Gear Fit2, Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Sport, Gear1, Gear2, Gear2 Neo, Gear S, Gear S2, Gear S3, Gear IconX, Gear IconX (2018)

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is expected to be priced below Rs 25,000, considering it is a mid-range smartphone. However, we can only be sure of the prices once the phone has launched in India.

