Samsung Galaxy A51 gets new 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in India

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in India in January with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 23,999. On Wednesday, Samsung updated the phone with an all-new 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB/128GB Samsung Galaxy A51 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 27,999 and it will be available from across online and offline stores.

Apart from the upgraded RAM, everything else stays the same. The new variant’s USP still remains to be its Galaxy S20-like punchole display cutout. There are also quad cameras on the back, arranged in a L-shaped pattern sort of like the Galaxy S20. The phone will be available in three colour options, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue.

Let’s talk about the specs. The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with punchole cutout and in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. Under the hood, the phone has a Samsung-made Exynos 9611 processor (now) paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable by up to 512GB via a micro-SD card.

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support through USB Type-C. Samsung bundles a compliant fast charger in the box.

Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with four cameras on the back, a 48MP main, a 12MP ultra wide-angle, and two 5MP cameras, one for macros and another for depth sensing or portrait photography. On the front, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 32MP camera.