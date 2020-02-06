Samsung Galaxy A51: Feature-loaded phone with superb camera at reasonable price!

Samsung has incorporated some cool and intelligent ‘Make for India’ innovations, based on extensive consumer research.

At first for college-going students and high school children (let’s just call them Gen Z and young millennials), having a mobile phone was a matter of great pride. Now, the whole world is connected. Their friends are on Facebook, WhatsApp, etc, and they want to be there too and do not want to miss out on the gossip and interesting conversations. Let us not forget, this generation loves clicking pictures of themselves. And what better tool for the propagation of photos and video than smartphones!

Samsung seems to be fully abreast of what Gen Z and millennial consumers desire—a sturdy and elegant-looking phone with good design, attractive display, powerful camera and long-lasting battery. The South Korean consumer electronics firm’s Galaxy A series devices have hit the jackpot here. “Last year, millions of consumers in India adopted the Galaxy A line, making it one of the most loved smartphone line in a very short span of time,” says Aditya Babbar, director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Bolstered by the market response, Samsung has debuted its latest device in the A series—Galaxy A51. Priced at Rs 23,999, the phone comes with Infinity-O display, a smart quad camera and a long-lasting battery. It is packed with cool and intelligent ‘Make for India’ innovations such as Useful Cards, Multilingual Typing, Finder and Smart Crop. Babbar says, “Based on extensive consumer research in India, these features have been designed to help Gen Z consumers live a fast and organised life.” Galaxy A51 is available in Prism Crush Blue, White and Black colours. The device comes in two memory configurations—6/128GB and 8/128GB.

Our trial unit was a Prism Crush Black variant and straight away, we took a deep dive into its quad camera set-up. Galaxy A51 features an advanced 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide lens with Night Mode capability, which is a unique camera offering in this price segment. The phone also comes with 5MP Macro lens that allows consumers to take really close-up shots and a 5MP depth camera for clicking amazing shots in Live Focus mode.

In addition, Galaxy A51 boasts of some cool features such as Scene Optimiser that can recognise upto 30 different scenes and adjust the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimise image quality. The phone also has flagship features such as Best Shot Suggestion which points to the best composition while shooting and AR Doodle that enhances videos by giving consumers the power to add line drawings or handwriting to the environment. Also, with Super Steady Video, you can now capture smooth and stable videos letting you keep up with the action in the moment. Needless to say, the phone is pretty good at clicking good photos and video that are bright, sharp and lively.

Galaxy A51 comes with Samsung’s signature Infinity-O Super AMOLED display which provides a rich and immersive viewing experience. It is the first ever Galaxy A device to sport the Infinity-O display. The screen features good brightness and colour balance, and offers users fairly reasonable viewing angles. The phone is powered by a 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset that comes with AI powered Game Booster that improves frame rate and stability as well as reduces power consumption during your favourite games. The phone comes with a long-lasting battery that lasts for upto 19 hours of video playback time. You can now watch your favourite content or play games all through the day, thanks to the 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging that helps you quickly juice up your device on the go.

Samsung has incorporated some cool and intelligent ‘Make for India’ innovations, based on extensive consumer research. Notably, there is Useful Cards; this feature makes SMS come “Alive” by identifying messages that are most useful to the user and organising them neatly in the form of visual cards such as Reminders and Offers. The Useful Cards feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily.

Then, there is Multilingual Typing. This feature makes the native keyboard come “Alive” by offering multilingual predictions. By using AI, the keyboard is able to detect the language used by the user while typing. Multilingual Typing will help consumers converse effortlessly using intelligent and meaningful suggestions in local languages. With the Finder feature, users will be able to search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones. And, with a single tap, Smart Crop feature will help users save, share or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot.

In terms of real-world performance, Galaxy A51 is fairly good. It is fast, loads web pages quickly and is generally easy to navigate. It is very good at taking photos, it has a stylish design. If you haven’t got much money to buy the latest high-end phone in the market, then Galaxy A51 is the one to get.